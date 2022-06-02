‘So Different!’ DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Debuts New Look

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko were mesmerized after he posted a video showcasing his newly shaved face alongside his daughter, Zlata.

Savchenko has been sporting a beard for as long as many fans can remember, so the transformation was surprising for some.

Fans Think Savchenko Looks ‘So Different’ Without the Beard

In the comment section of the video, fans let Savchenko know what they thought of his new look.

“You look so different,” one person wrote. “I liked the other way better. But either way you still look handsome and sexy. Your daughter is adorable.”

Another person commented, “Wow you look so different, nice.”

“Wow you look so young and handsome of course,” one comment reads.

Many told Savchenko that he looks good either way.

“Awwww! This is sweet! You know goatee, or no goatee, you’re still a handsome man,” a comment reads.

Savchenko Celebrated His Daughter’s Graduation

The dancer uploaded photos of his youngest daughter celebrating her daycare graduation complete with a cap and gown and a “Day Care Diploma.”

“Congratulations my little princess @zlatasavchenko1 with your first graduation,” he wrote. “I’m forever grateful being your dad.”

The dancer has not uploaded a photo with his daughters since April 13, and fans were delighted to see the girls.

Gleb has two daughters, Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10.

Friends and followers took to the comment section to congratulate Zlata and Gleb.

“This is the cutest!!” professional dancer Emma Slater wrote.

Alan Bersten and Daniella Karagach both also congratulated Zlata.

Zlata’s mother, Elena Samodanova, commented, “Congratulations princess Zlata 💕💕💕💕 🥰🥰🥰”

One fan wrote, “Awe! Congrats. Its bittersweet seeing your little ones accomplishments and milestones. As a mom of 3, it goes fast.”

“Aww congrats! Your older girl is your precious twin and your baby is ALL mama! You each got a twin which is so blessed!! ❤️,” another person commented on the post.

Another fan wrote, “These precious moments make for some pretty special memories ~ Congratulations ~ How adorable Zlata is and your other daughter too ~ keep enjoying! ❤️🙌”

Gleb has been traveling with his girlfriend, Elena Belle, on and off for months, judging by his Instagram posts, but he made it home for his daughter’s event.

He also spent Easter with the girls, uploading photos on Instagram, writing, “Easter egg hunting with my girls.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jana Kramer says that she and Gleb had an affair while they were partnered on “Dancing With the Stars” when Gleb was still married to Elena Samodanova.

At the time, Kramer’s now ex-husband Mike Caussin was in treatment for sex addiction and the couple was separated, according to Us Weekly.

According to Ian Schinelli, who is Kramer’s ex-boyfriend, Kramer and Gleb went further than flirting. Schinelli has made a number of other claims about Kramer since their split.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

