‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Defends Tyra Banks Amid Criticism

Tyra Banks has been a divisive presence in the “Dancing With the Stars” family since she joined the show ahead of season 29. While fans might have mixed feelings about the host, professional dancers on the show have openly shown their support for the host.

Now, Gleb Savchenko, who is a finalist on season 31 of the ballroom dance competition, is sticking up for Banks and her role on the show in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

“I love Tyra,” he shared. “[She] is phenomenal. She is not just beautiful and gorgeous and an amazing host, and she has amazing outfits but she’s a very kind, sweet, really a big hearted person.”

The professional dancer added, “Because of the whole Covid thing, we didn’t actually connect too much, but sometimes we see each other in the walkway or something and she always gives a hug and like, ‘Oh, you guys, good luck.'”

The comments to The U.S. Sun come after Brooke Burke reflected on calling Banks a “diva” in the ballroom, sharing with Us Weekly that she did not mean those comments negatively.

Savchenko Says Banks ‘Supports Everybody’

Savchenko also shared that he appreciates how involved Banks is in the show.

“And she’s super, super invested,” Savchenko shared. “She’s super involved in the show and she just supports everybody because she stands on the side and watches the whole performance. And I see her really caring for each couple when we’re dancing.”

When it comes to Banks and her new co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro, Savchenko thinks the two work well together.

“I love Alfonso,” he said. “We’re having a blast in the skybox. He’s so awesome and he makes us all feel super comfortable. And it’s just a really cozy, fun, exciting environment to be with him.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Look Different Next Season

Though the hosts may stay the same, “Dancing With the Stars” will be looking different next season when it returns.

Len Goodman, who has been a fixture on the show since the premiere, announced on Monday, November 14 that he’s leaving the show for good.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain,” Goodman told fans during the episode before thanking the “Dancing With the Stars” family for the “wonderful experience.”

Savchenko called Goodman “a legend” while speaking with reporters after the Monday night episode.

“All of the critiques and all of the little points that he always said to us, we all took on board and we all worked on it because he is the representation of ballroom dance,” he said. “So for him leaving the show, it’s heartbreaking. I got emotional just hearing it. We just all love Len so, so much, and not having him, it’ll be missing a piece.”

Savchenko later shared a sweet letter to Goodman on Instagram.

“Every time you would give us comments we would go back to the studio and work extra hard to improve it,” he wrote. “You pushed us to stay authentic and true to the style of ballroom dances that has been given us each week and I always try to include your favorite chase capes and twist turns in a paso doble.”

He added, “You are a heart of the ballroom and I’m gonna miss you so very much.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The season 31 finale will air on Monday, November 21, 2022.