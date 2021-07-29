‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Becomes U.S. Citizen

Gleb Savchenko, professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” announced on July 29, 2021 that he officially became a U.S. citizen.

Savchenko took to Instagram to announce that he officially obtained his citizenship and share his excitement.

“Living the American Dream!” Savchenko wrote alongside multiple photos of himself posing with his documents and the American flag. “I’m so thrilled to finally become a U.S. Citizen after years of waiting. Dream come true.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Congratulated Savchenko

In the comment section on Savchenko’s post, other “Dancing With the Stars” pros joined fans in congratulating Savchenko. At the time of writing, both Alan Bersten and Lindsay Arnold had congratulated Savchenko.

“Congrats Gleb! It’s a beautiful thing,” pro dancer Bersten wrote.

Arnold wrote, “Congrats Gleb!!!!!!!”

It’s likely the comments from other pros will continue to flow in as the post is up.

Savchenko Joins Other DWTS Pros Who Became Citizens

In December 2020, “Dancing With the Stars” pros and husband and wife duo Sasha Farber and Emma Slater became U.S. citizens.

“I’ve dreamed of this day ever since I was a little boy in Russia watching blockbuster movies,” Farber wrote in his Instagram post. “I came to America to try out for a show called [Dancing With the Stars] and my whole life changed, I proposed to my beautiful wife [Emma Slater] on the show, got married, bought our first house, rescued a dog, made so many incredible memories and so many new friends I call my family here in America and now I get to call America my home!!!”

He continued, “I’m so grateful for DWTS for believing in me and giving me a chance. WE ARE OFFICIALLY CITIZENS!!! Now it’s time to bring my mum and dad over to be with us thank you.”

Slater also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “WE BECAME U.S. CITIZENS TODAY! Wow. I can’t believe that I’ve been here for 8 years and it’s been the whirlwind it has. I’m so grateful, I could have never dreamt where my passion for dance has actually taken me.”

She continued, “To the other side of the world from my English life which I also loved, for a wonderful show that changed my life, with a best friend who changed my life [Sasha Farber]. I remember when I did some smaller dance jobs in the UK when I was 17 and my friends & I would discuss whether the credits of these shows would ever help us get a visa to the US!! But being an actual Citizen of the US? Wow!! Urgh, I guess I’ll stay.”

She also shared a photo from before her exam where she looked nervous and showed off her newly dyed pink hair. Farber, in the background, looked relaxed because he’d already taken his test, Slater wrote.

Savchenko isn’t quite sure where he’ll be for season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” but he is hoping he’ll be able to return, according to an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine.

“2021 has started off great, and I’m looking forward to new opportunities and new projects,” Savchenko told the outlet.

When asked if he’ll be back for season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ he said, “I hope I will, but you never know. I’m pretty sure I’m coming back and I’m excited.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in September 2021 for an all-new season.

