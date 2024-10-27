DWTS Pro Subtly Drags Season 32 Partner: ‘Worst’ Ever

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko got brutally honest during a recent interview.

While chatting with Harry Jowsey on the “Boyfriend Material” podcast, Savchenko was asked about his worst partner ever. Without saying the name of his season 32 partner Mira Sorvino, Savchenko gave enough context for fans to figure it out.

“My worst partner ever?” Savchenko echoed the question on the October 15 podcast. “She’s a very respectful actress. You know, and an award-winning actress, actually. But we just didn’t really, didn’t really vibe,” he added.

“It was just, it was just, I wanted the best for her. Like, I wanted the best season. Like, I wanted her to enjoy the process,” the ballroom pro continued.

Savchenko also shared that he was originally partnered with Lele Pons but a change was made because Sorvino requested him as a partner.

Savchenko and Sorvino were eliminated week 5, finishing the competition in 10th place.

Fans Reacted to Gleb Savchenko’s Comments on Reddit

Savchenko didn’t really sugar coat the fact that he didn’t enjoy season 32. After the podcast was released, some fans took to Reddit to react.

“A better question would be if Gleb liked ANY of his partners. He doesn’t ever seem to say good things about any of them,” one person wrote.

“I did read the part obviously about Mira though, and honestly just HOW DARE HE? What an utterly distasteful man,” someone else added.

“Gleb is just awful,” a third comment read.

“He clearly gave up on the partnership the second he saw her, and I don’t blame her if she picked up on that energy and gave it back. Why should she be nice to him if he’s being a condescending dick to her?” a fourth Redditor said.

Mira Sorvino Called Gleb Savchenko ‘Phenomenal’ Following Her Elimination

Sorvino seemed to keep things positive, at least on social media, and had posted about her time on the show. She also regularly praised Savchenko, even after the two were eliminated from the competition.

“Thank you so much to everyone responsible for and following me on this journey. Last night was my last @dancingwiththestars w/the phenomenal @glebsavchenkoofficial but I got to perform w/my incredible daughter @matteaabackus to the memory-laden song Time After Time by @cyndilauper,” she captioned an Instagram post on October 25, 2023.

“Ultimately as much as I wanted to grow as a dancer in this experience I also wanted to share my true self with the world, and as you can see my [heart] is my children. An incredible finish to the most amazing experience, a dream lived with eyes wide open. I love everyone I got to know on the show – all such talented, lovely people. My heart is full of so many emotions right now. Will post more later but Thank You from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

Interestingly, a look at Savchenko’s Instagram will paint a different picture. While Sorvino may have really enjoyed her time on the show, Savchenko doesn’t have any photos and/or videos of Sorvino on his feed. He has quite a few snaps with his season 31 partner Shangela and then his DWTS posts jump to season 33 with Brooks Nader.

