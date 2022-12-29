DWTS Champ Mourning Sudden, Unexpected Death Days After Christmas

A “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion is mourning a devastating loss after her father-in-law died suddenly, just two days after Christmas.

Shawn Johnson’s father-in-law Guy East died in his sleep on December 27, 2022, according to a Facebook post shared by his family. Johnson is married to Andrew East, Guy East’s son.

“Guy loved the Lord, was dedicated to the scriptures, lived a life of integrity and he did everything in his power to help others do the same. He was a family man, always there for his children and grandchildren and always constructing ways to bless, encourage and teach them,” the post read, in part.

“He truly lived life to the fullest in every category, he was a triathlete, beekeeper, master tradesman, author, innovator, entrepreneur, coach, volunteer, scoutmaster, devout follower of Christ, loving husband and father, and a faithful friend to many. He served his friends, family and peers with great kindness and generosity. He encouraged those around him to seek greatness and did everything in his power to help them achieve it,” it continued.

Johnson Shared That Someone Close to Her Had Died

Johnson took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post on December 27, 2022.

“God might have met his biggest fan ever today,” she wrote. “It was a very sad day on earth today. But heaven had a party.” Johnson didn’t give any further details about who died. Meanwhile, her husband posted similarly on his Instagram Stories.

“Today was a sad day,” Andrew East wrote on one slide, without any photos or context. “But still beautiful,” read another message. On December 28, 2022, Johnson shared a photo of her father-in-law holding two of his grandchildren.

“I miss you. We miss you,” she wrote underneath the photo, adding a broken heart emoji.

Guy East is survived by his wife, Carolyn East, his children and his grandchildren.

Guy East Shared an Instagram Post 10 Days Before His Sudden Death

A little more than a week before he died, Guy East shared his sixth Instagram post ever. On December 17, 2022, he encouraged his friends to watch the film “I Heard the Bells.” He said the movie was special to him because it was the story of his dad’s “favorite writer.”

“I only wish he was sitting next to us as we watched this very special drama last night about a man he related to and that persevered through much grief at the loss of a close and beloved family member,” Guy East wrote in the caption of his post.

The photos in the post were of something that Guy East’s dad wrote to each of his kids, “shortly before his death.”

“I highly recommend you take your family, spouse and or friends. Especially if you’ve experienced the loss of a loved one and or have lost hope in a loving God. You’ll not regret it. And stay for the credits afterwards for some special footage,” the caption continued.

Someone in the comments section of the post pointed out that the timing of Guy East sharing that particular post with that message was profound.

“The profoundness this post in light of current events is a testimony that God uses us as His vessels to carry words to others. We never know what context they will come in but if we have faith, they will come and mean something to someone… as this post does to me,” the comment read.

