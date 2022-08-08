New Guy Fieri Game Show Casts 6 DWTS Alums

A new Guy Fieri show coming to the Food Network has cast six “Dancing With the Stars” alums — find out who they are and what the show entails below.

The Show is Called ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ & it Combines Cooking & Party Games

In a press release from the Food Network, Fieri explains how “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” works: It will feature celebrity contestants “competing in fun food-related games, challenges, and trivia.”

The press release continues:

It’s all fun and games as host and executive producer Guy Fieri welcomes his celebrity and chef friends to the Flavortown Lounge for outrageously fun and entertaining food-inspired games on “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.” The new game show puts a culinary twist on classic party games as the celebrity contestants compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favorite charity. Chef Antonia Lofaso assists with all the action of the competition, as the celebrities play with food in the hands-on challenge and test their culinary knowledge with trivia and word puzzles. They must stay on their toes as they never know what Guy will throw their way. Let the games begin! In each episode, three celebrity teams compete in five rounds of games that are all about food, from Cooktionary, where they must guess the food item Guy and Antonia draw, to Dish Pics, where they must solve a picture puzzle of images that when correctly combined represents a popular dish. There is also Some Assembly Required, where the celebrities must use their creativity in challenges from designing pizza that looks like Guy, to blindly decorating cakes, and to constructing houses made from breakfast ingredients. Plus, there are wild games of Hot Potato, Charade the Pantry, Cloche Encounters, and Shop ‘Til You Drop.

“If you put a game show, late night talk show, and a food competition show in a blender, you get ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,’” said Fieri in a statement. “It’s the best dinner party you’ve ever been to…filled with food, booze, off-the-hook games and the funkiest live soundtrack around.”

“’Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ is a culinary game show unlike any other. Audiences will love playing along at home, trying to guess the answers, and will pick up new food facts too,” added Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We get to join the party and enjoy the hilarious games led by the game master himself, Guy Fieri.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Include…

Amongst the over two dozen contestants the Food Network announced are competing on the show, there are six “Dancing With the Stars” alumni in the cast:

The other contestants include chef Nyesha Arrington, actress Lauren Ash, chef Maneet Chauhan, actor Ben Feldman, television host Kevin Frazier, comedian Ron Funches, actor Billy Gardell, sports reporter Jay Glazer, television host Matt Iseman, magician Teller, chef Troy Johnson, actress Natasha Leggero, Olympian Tara Lipinski, comedian Cheech Marin, television personality Ross Matthews, chef Aaron May, musician Brett Michaels, actress Alyssa Milano, comedian Bobby Moynihan, actress Francia Raisa, filmmaker Kevin Smith, television host Charissa Thompson, chef Jet Tila, television host Nischelle Turner, chef Michael Voltaggio, comedian Kym Whitley, and musician Carnie Wilson.

“Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” premieres Wednesday, August 31 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Food Network and Discovery Plus.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19 on Disney Plus.

