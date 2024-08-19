Official Instagram Account Seems to Drop Major Hint About Season 33 Cast Member

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are convinced that a gymnast is going to be cast on season 33. More specifically, a male gymnast.

The chatter has been swirling for months, mainly because the summer Olympics took place in 2024. But there may now be some additional evidence that a Team USA athlete will be competing for a Mirrorball Trophy come September.

On August 14, the official Instagram account for Inside Gymnastics Magazine posted a photo of the previous gymnasts who have competed on DWTS and left a black space for 2024.

“Which Olympic gymnast will be on Dancing with the Stars?! It was Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin after Beijing. Aly Raisman after London. Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez after Rio. Suni Lee after Tokyo. Who would you like to see after Paris 2024?!” the caption of the post read.

In the comments section of the post, fans named off a few of their top choices, which included Jordan Chiles and Stephen Nedoroscik.

Rumors Are Swirling About Stephen Nedoroscik

The cast of season 33 has yet to be announced. However, one of the names that many fans have thrown around is Stephen Nedoroscik. He’s a male gymnast who competed in the Olympics for Team USA in Paris, France.

For quite some time, fans have been saying they’d like to see a male gymnast compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” which would be a first for the program. Now, fans have specifically said that they’d love to see Nedoroscik compete.

“Stephen being on would brighten the spotlight even more onto to men’s gymnastics since he would be the very first men gymnast to join and about his eye conditions as well. He’s a charming, friendly and nerdy guy who would fit in well with the cast,” one person wrote on Reddit.

“Stephen would be a fantastic DWTS pick! I think it’s also pretty likely because he just signed with the same agency that manages a ton of DWTS pros and Olympic gymnasts. It would also be great exposure for his sport because men’s gymnastics needs more American eyes on it. The US men’s gymnastics team has talked a lot about how competition opportunities are scarce and college programs are being cut left and right because of how comparatively unpopular it is,” someone else added.

DWTS Insider Kristyn Burtt Made a TikTok About Stephen Nedoroscik

On August 14, longtime “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt weighed in on the possibility of DWTS casting Nedoroscik.

She took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the potential casting and seems to think that there’s a good chance that he’ll be trading in the pommel horse for a pair of ballroom shoes.

Burtt cited Nedoroscik’s interview with Access Hollywood in which he was asked about joining the the dance competition show.

“One of my biggest insecurities is dancing personally,” he responded, not giving a yes or no answer. “But I’m always the type of guy who pushes boundaries. Like, even just competing at the Olympics… it’s a very uncomfortable environment. And I’ve gotten comfortable with being uncomfortable, so definitely not out of the question,” he added.

Burtt popped back on the screen after sharing the clip.

“C’mon! That feels like a ‘yes,’ doesn’t it?” she said.

