DWTS Insider Makes Prediction About Season 33 Cast Member

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt thinks one person in particular will undoubtedly be cast on season 33.

On the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burtt said that she believes Gypsy Rose Blanchard will be competing for a Mirrorball Trophy in 2024.

“[She’s] getting divorced, she got her like, you know, her glow up, I know she just got her nose done and she’s, yeah, she’s taking care of herself. I think in a way she hasn’t been able to, she’s got a new relationship. This leads to a lot of the discourse, of course, of why maybe she shouldn’t do it because she should take care of herself and make sure that she’s on the right track after her, in her post prison life,” Burtt told podcast host and former DWTS pro, Cheryl Burke.

“I have a feeling, she was just in LA a few weeks ago. You know that Deena Katz meeting happened. I just know it in my bones,” Burtt added.

Blanchard served a 10-year prison sentence in 2016 after she was convicted of convincing her now-former boyfriend to kill her emotionally abusive mother. She was granted parole in 2023.

Most Fans Don’t Want to See Gypsy Rose to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

A Reddit thread with some fan hopefuls for season 33 took shape on May 16. Overall, fans don’t have any interest in seeing Blanchard on the show.

“If they have gypsy rose on, I don’t think ill be able to watch the show anymore,” one person wrote.

“I’m really sick of hearing about Gypsy Rose. I’ll take David Archuleta though,” someone else said.

“No Gypsy Rose. I’m so sick of hearing about her. She’s everywhere. I was interested in her story at first now I’m sick of hearing about her,” a third comment read.

“Gypsy Rose would cause me to light my TV on fire. No,” a fourth Redditor said.

“I really hope they don’t bring Gypsy Rose on the show. Miss Rachel would be so fun though,” another commenter posted to the thread.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Doesn’t Think She Can Dance

In a January 2024 interview, Blanchard was asked if she’d consider doing “Dancing With the Stars,” but she didn’t seem too eager about the potential opportunity.

“No, no, I can’t dance. I’m not the best person with rhythm, but you never know. Sometimes opportunities arise and it depends if I want to take it on or not. So, I’m just taking it day by day and we’ll see, whatever opportunities come up, we’ll see if I want to go through with it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

While no celebs have been confirmed to be joining season 33, it seems as though Blanchard could be the controversial star of the season. Generally speaking, there always seems to be someone that most people don’t like. Over the years, those names have included Carole Baskin, Adrien Peterson, Sean Spicer, and Tonya Harding.

