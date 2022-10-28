‘Dancing With the Stars’ Brings Back Fan-Favorite Challenge for Halloween Week

“Dancing With the Stars” is bringing back the fan-favorite feature, the team dance, for Halloween Week on season 31 of the show.

The team dance is an aspect of the competition that was first introduced in season 7, and they were discontinued after season 28. Now, they’re returning. For this week’s dances, the cast has been broken up into two teams: Team Scream and Team Wicked.

Team Scream is set to dance to “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The group is made up of Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

Team Wicked is set to dance to “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2. The group is made up of Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong.

What Songs & Dance Styles Will Be Featured on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

Here’s what you can expect to see on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 Halloween Night:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson will dance a contemporary to the "Halloween Theme" by District 78

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas will dance the Argentine Tango to "Tanguera" by Fabio Hager Sexteto

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev will dance the tango to "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" by Måneskin

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will dance a contemporary to "Ghost [Acoustic]" by Justin Bieber

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart will dance the Paso Doble to "Get Ghost" by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit and A$AP Ferg

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will dance a jazz routine to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong are dancing the tango to "Oogie Boogie's Song" by Ed Ivory and Ken Page

are dancing the tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ed Ivory and Ken Page Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the Argentine Tango to Mark Ronson, Passion Pit and A$AP Ferg

Fans Are Excited to See the Team Dances

Some fans think the way that the cast has been broken up for the team dances is unfair, but many are excited to see the dances.

“Win or not, I’m hoping they shock people and are really good!” one fan on Reddit said of team Wicked. “Gabby is my fav and this is such a fun group. Also people being like ‘pfff team scream will kill them’ (in other words) is making me high key root for them to make people do a double take. Go team wicked!”

Another person wrote about Team Scream, “I’m so excited for this team’s performance. I honestly wish it wasn’t halloween night. I’d like to see what they would come up with if they weren’t tied to a specific theme. Sometimes the ‘out there’ costumes take away from the actual dance IMHO.”

There are only four weeks left of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. The show will wrap up for the season on Monday, November 21, 2022, crowning the first Mirrorball champion from the Disney+ era of the show.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.