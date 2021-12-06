DWTS Winner Says Pro Partner Pushed Them Too Far

Hannah Brown, the former “Bachelorette” and winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 28, opened up about her time on the latter reality show in her new book.

Brown recently released her book, titled, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, and she opened up about some things that happened in the public eye throughout the book.

She also spoke with Us Weekly ahead of the book’s release about her experience writing the book.

“I had just gotten a therapist around the time of deciding to write this book,” Brown shared. “It was kind of, like, an assignment she gave me to write [about] it. That was really hard because there was obviously a lot of emotions there. But on the other side of that, it was really healing.”

Brown Talked About Her Relationship With Bersten

In the book, Brown talked about her relationship with Bersten and how, even though there were rumors of a showmance, that was never going to happen because they are completely different people.

“Alan kept saying, ‘You have to trust me if we’re going to do this,'” Brown writes in the book. “But trust was the last thing I was prepared to give a man I’d just met. As a dance partner, standing strong, I came to trust Alan more and more every week.”

She added, “I think that showed in our performances. Our chemistry on the stage led to the press speculating that we had something more going on between us, but we didn’t. Off the dance floor, we were not compatible people.”

At some points in the journey, Brown says Bersten did push her too far, even though they “acted like best friends and true partners” or they “couldn’t stand each other.”

“I’d say, ‘Get out of my face. I’m not doing this,'” Brown writes. “And he’d say, ‘You’re lazy! You’re not trying!”

They did go on to win the Mirrorball Trophy, though it did not fill the gap that Brown was hoping it would, as she detailed in her book.

Brown Called The Win ‘Soul-Crushing’

Brown called winning “Dancing With the Stars” “soul-crushing” in her book, not because she wasn’t happy that she won, but because she really thought that it would make her feel more whole than it did.

“I remember just being, like, ‘I just need a win in my life to feel better.’ And to realize that it didn’t make me feel better, that moment was soul-crushing in the moment too,” she told the outlet. “I remember just being like, ‘Oh no, it’s supposed to feel different than this.’ That was a big moment for me just in life. And one of the biggest learning lessons that I’ve ever had.”

The reality TV star said that she learned that you can win one thing, but that doesn’t mean that the rest of your life will magically get better.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Season 30 Celebs Val Chmerkovskiy Would Have Loved As Partners