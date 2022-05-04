DWTS Champ Reveals Secret Battle Following ABC Fame

Hannah Brown had a whirlwind year in 2019.

The Alabama pageant queen appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” which aired from January 7, 2019 to March 11, 2019, then two months later she headlined her own season of “The Bachelor,” which aired from May 13, 2019 to August, according to IMDb. The following month, Brown was a contestant on the 28th season of ”Dancing with the Stars,” where he competed from September 16 to November 25, 2019, and emerged as the mirrorball champion.

But following her full year in the spotlight, Brown went on a downward spiral.

Hannah Brown Revealed That Having Her Life on TV Every Monday Night For a Year was Too Much

Brown has been vocal about the fact that winning “Dancing With the Stars” didn’t heal the wounds she had following her public breakup with her “Bachelorette” final pick, Jed Wyatt. In November 2021, Brown told Us Weekly she looked at DWTS as a “distraction” from her personal life.

“I felt so much pressure on myself because I felt like I needed that win because I felt like a loser. I did,’” she revealed “I felt like I was the Bachelorette that didn’t even finish her season with somebody then kind of got burned after that again. I remember just being, like, ‘I just need a win in my life to feel better.’ And to realize that it didn’t make me feel better, that moment was soul-crushing in the moment too.”

There was also fallout from her DWTS fame.

In an April 29, 2022 interview on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Brown revealed that after putting her life in the public eye, she began to drink excessively.

“I’d never really been a drinker before and I was on TV, like, every Monday night for an entire year and didn’t know how to handle how my life had so publicly been displayed,” she revealed to Hall. “[I] have always lived with a smile on my face and, you know, tried to pretend like everything was OK. But then when I was at home by myself, the only thing that was really giving me comfort was a glass of wine. And then it became more than that. [There’s] no excuses for mistakes that I’ve made, but also, I was not in the best place of life and didn’t know what resources I had to be able to get that help.”

Brown credited her non-Bachelor Nation boyfriend, Adam Woolard, for helping her through the difficult times.

Brown Revealed that Alcohol Played a Part in a Scandal She Was Involved In

In May 2020, Brown made headlines for an Instagram live in which she was recalling a Tik Tok dance to DaBaby’s song, “Rockstar.” While singing the song, she included the N-word that is in the lyrics.

The backlash she received from that incident was a major wake-up call for Brown, who revealed that she had been drinking heavily and didn’t even realize she said the offensive word.

“If you had asked me when I was sober, I would have told you that of course saying the N-word is wrong and not in my vocabulary,” she wrote in her 2021 memoir ”God Bless This Mess”. “A white person should never say it, under any circumstances, even when singing along and it’s right there in the lyrics. But on that night, I was so drunk that I truly didn’t know I said it.”

She later told Entertainment Tonight that she was not trying to blame alcohol for her ignorance.

“In no way am I blaming alcohol,” Brown told the outlet. “I take complete ownership and accountability for my actions and how that hurt other people, rightfully so.”

“[My relationship with alcohol has definitely changed a lot,” she added. “I’m actually, just for my mental health, not really drinking right now… I thought I’d never have problems with [alcohol]. I just never had that personality.”

