DWTS Champ Appearing on ‘Celebrity Dating Game’

This is some fun news — a “Dancing With the Stars” champion is going to be looking for love on ABC’s “Celebrity Dating Game.”

After not having much luck on “The Bachelor” or “Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown is set to appear on “Celebrity Dating Game,” host Michael Bolton recently revealed to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Bolton Made Fun of Her ‘Bachelorette’ Overnight Dates in A Song

The new ABC dating series features the Grammy-winning singer pairing up with actress Zooey Deschanel to help celebrities find love with everyday people. “Dancing With the Stars” season 28 winner Hannah Brown is going to be one of those celebrities on the premiere episode this summer — and Bolton teased that there will be singing.

“I am going to be singing throughout the show to give people hints,” said Bolton, then launching into a preview of the song: “I remember the windmill, talking about that fire in her eyes. … I found someone, she’s from Tuscaloosa, she was on ‘The Bachelorette.’ She’s been moving on since Jed did her wrong.”

Bolton also revealed the other two contestants on the premiere episode: rapper Iggy Azalea and actor Taye Diggs. The description for the show from ABC teases that it will offer “a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.”

The description also reveals why Bolton has to “give people hints” with his musical stylings — the celebrities’ identities will be a secret to the potential dates.

“Offering the same iconic feel as the original classic dating show, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton,” reads the ABC press release.

Brown Has Been Pretty Unlucky in Love

Brown previously failed to win Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of “The Bachelor” — though that is probably for the best since Underwood recently came out as gay. She then was the lead on her own season of “The Bachelorette,” but her romance with Jed Wyatt fizzled shortly after filming wrapped when it was revealed that he already had a girlfriend.

There was then a big to-do on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” when Brown came back and they had an emotional confrontation about Brown eliminating Weber during her season after they slept together on the overnight dates.

There were also rumors about Brown being involved with the runner-up from her “Bachelorette season, Tyler Cameron, but they always insisted they were just “great friends.”

Brown later went on “Dancing With the Stars” where she and professional partner Alan Bersten took home the Mirrorball Trophy — but they did not take home each other’s hearts. There were rumors all season long that the two of them were involved, fueled by things like Brown taking Bersten as her date to the 2019 CMA Awards. She told E! News at the time that they were just friends, however, saying, “We have a great time together, we definitely have created a lasting friendship.”

One thing the “Entertainment Tonight” correspondents wanted to know was if the new man in Brown’s life stemmed from her appearance on “Celebrity Dating Game,” to which Bolton replied, “That’s a very good question because there definitely was chemistry going on between people during the show.”

Guess we’ll just have to tune in to find out.

“Celebrity Dating Game” premieres Monday, June 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

