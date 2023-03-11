DWTS Family Congratulates Mirrorball Winner After She Shares Big News

A former Mirrorball Trophy winner is celebrating a huge accomplishment after finishing Fox’s new reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Hannah Brown was amongst 16 recruits to join the new series, which included former DWTS competitors Kate Gosselin and Kenya Moore. Brown was one of the last standing.

Week over week, the recruits — ranging from athletes to reality television stars — took on tasks assigned to them by ex-special forces operatives. The challenges were designed to test the capabilities of each recruit, and Brown successfully competed the program alongside former soccer star Carli Lloyd.

On March 3, 2023, Brown penned a lengthy Instagram caption about her experience on the show. “I will forever be grateful for all I learned in middle of the Wadi Rum desert. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to be a part of this amazing experience. It was such an honor to share this with my fellow recruits—never could I have imagined this group becoming the family the way we did!” she wrote.

She received a great deal of support from her “Dancing With the Stars” family in the comments section of the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many “Dancing With the Stars” Pros Were Impressed With Hannah Brown’s Accomplishments on the Show

In her Instagram caption, Brown expressed being proud of the effort that she put in on the show.

“Honestly, I think this was the first time I didn’t let failure define me. That I was able to accept it, move one, and keep believing in myself. In my life, I have let any mistakes and missteps taunt me and stifle me from going all in because I feared every ‘what if’ imaginable. But now, I take with me the courage to keep fighting through the fears. I give myself the permission to turn up that quiet confidence, and turn down the doubt and self sabotaging. I came in believing I was weak, but proved to myself I was strong,” she wrote.

Many people from DWTS commented.

“You were literally MY HERO! Dude incredible!!!!!!!” ballroom pro Witney Carson wrote, adding, “What an accomplishment and you did it with such class! Love you!!”

“Insane!! Loved watching your journey,” Jenna Johnson’s comment read.

“You are BADASS! Proud of you,” added Cheryl Burke.

“So cool!!!!” said fellow “Bachelorette” star and DWTS season 29 champ Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Brown was involved in beauty pageants when she was younger. She rose to fame on “The Bachelor” before landing her own season of “The Bachelorette.” From there, Brown inked a deal to appear on “Dancing With the Stars,” becoming the first person from the “Bachelor” franchise to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

For her, however, “Special Forces” was very different.

“This is not a beauty pageant at all. I’m honestly terrified to see what I look like the entire time. It truly feels like you’re fighting for your life at all times. You’re just in discomfort the entire time,” she previously told E! News.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Brown expressed being surprised that she was working alongside major athletes — but happy that she kept up with the competition.

“I think I had a moment of, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m surrounded by top athletes and it’s me! I think that was a big moment of pride for me. It was very validating to have athletes being like, ‘You’re really athletic for not doing any sports,'” she recalled of the experience.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Is Preparing to Make a Big Move With Her Boyfriend