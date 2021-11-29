‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Says Win Was ‘Soul-Crushing’

Hannah Brown, “Bachelorette” star and winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 28, opened up in a new book about her time on reality television and why her winning “Dancing With the Stars” wasn’t all she thought it would be.

Brown recently released her book, titled, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, and she opened up about some things that happened in the public eye throughout the book.

It wasn’t all fun and games, she told Us Weekly ahead of the book’s release.

“I had just gotten a therapist around the time of deciding to write this book,” Brown shared. “It was kind of, like, an assignment she gave me to write [about] it. That was really hard because there was obviously a lot of emotions there. But on the other side of that, it was really healing.”

She was referring to the fact that her aunt and cousins were murdered when she was 6 years old. The man who murdered the family, according to Us Weekly, had previously served time in jail and was out only on a work-release program.

Brown also talks about her experience on “Dancing With the Stars” in her book. Read on for details.

Brown Says Winning DWTS Did Not Give Her What She Wanted

In the book, Brown shared that she wanted to win “Dancing With the Stars” because she felt like she needed a win. She told Us Weekly that she did not get everything she wanted out of the experience, however.

“I remember just being, like, ‘I just need a win in my life to feel better.’ And to realize that it didn’t make me feel better, that moment was soul-crushing in the moment too,” she told the outlet. “I remember just being like, ‘Oh no, it’s supposed to feel different than this.’ That was a big moment for me just in life. And one of the biggest learning lessons that I’ve ever had.”

The reality TV star said that she learned that you can win one thing, but that doesn’t mean that the rest of your life will magically get better.

Brown Also Opened Up About Drama Behind The Scenes

In the book, Brown opened up about behind-the-scenes drama with her partner, Alan Bersten. A lot of that, she says in the book, was because she was having a hard time trusting people after her public breakups on “The Bachelorette.”

“Alan kept saying, ‘You have to trust me if we’re going to do this,'” Brown writes in the book. “But trust was the last thing I was prepared to give to a man I’d just met. As a dance partner, standing strong, I came to trust Alan more and more every week. I think that showed in our performances. Our chemistry on the stage led to the press speculating that we had something more going on between us, but we didn’t.”

She concluded, “Off the dance floor, we were not compatible people.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

