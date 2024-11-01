DWTS Champ Shares Big News Ahead of Wedding

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Hannah Brown shared some big news ahead of her upcoming wedding. The 30-year-old is releasing another book, this time a second romance novel, that will be available in 2025.

“I’m so excited to share my next romance novel! While I was working on ‘Mistakes We Never Made,’ I knew there was this other, connected story that had to be told: the story of the runaway bride, Sybil. This book shows a different side to me,” Brown told People magazine of the new read, titled “The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain.”

Brown officially became an author in 2021 when she released her memoir, “God Bless This Mess.” In the time since, Brown released a romance novel and became a New York Times bestseller with her first fiction piece, “Mistakes We Never Made.”

Her new book will be released on June 24, 2025.

Hannah Brown Drew on Her Own Life Experiences for Inspiration for ‘The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain’

Brown has had quite the experience in the dating world. After spending time dating, she decided to try out for “The Bachelor” and was cast on Colton Underwood’s season. In 2019, she became ABC’s next “Bachelorette” lead and went on to have a bit of a crazy season filled with plenty of ups and downs.

Jed Wyatt proposed to Brown on the finale, but the two split before making it down the aisle. She then linked up with her ex from the show, Tyler Cameron, but that fizzed out fairly quickly.

In 2020, Brown met her now-fiance Adam Woolard on a dating app. Woolard proposed in August 2023 and the wedding will take place in France. Through all of her dating experiences, Brown was able to really channel her feelings to inspire what she wrote in her books.

“While writing ‘Mistakes We Never Made,’ I knew I had to tell the runaway bride Sybil’s story too. This book shows a different side to me, drawing from my own romantic rollercoasters and how I’ve learned to figure out what I truly want and need. Releasing Sybil’s story right before my own wedding feels like another one of those perfect twists of fate that this book explores,” Brown captioned an Instagram post on October 28, 2024.

Fans Are Excited to Read Hannah Brown’s New Novel

Fans of Brown are excited to dive into their next great read. Many commented on her Instagram post to show support for the new book. Some have even preordered their copies already.

“Yes!!! I’m been wanting answers about Sybil’s story in mistakes we never made,” one person wrote.

“Just finished Mistakes We Never Made this weekend so I am pumped for this!!!” someone else said.

“Yay!!!! Cannot wait for this to come out! Mistakes We Never Made was sooo good!” a third comment read.

“Yay!!!! Literally counting down the days until next June I LOVEDDDD mistakes we never made and I must know what’s going on with my girl Sybil,” a fourth Instagram user added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Notice Pro Holding Hands With Season 33 PartnerREAD NEXT: