Fans Are Concerned for DWTS Champ Following Cryptic Post

Fans of a “Dancing With the Stars” champ are concerned after she shared a TikTok that implied that she was single.

“I just want to let everyone know that I’m no longer in my ‘falling in love with everyone phase. I’m done with that. I only love Jesus now,” Hannah Brown mouthed in a TikTok video shared on August 31, 2022. She added a string of hashtags as her caption, including, “bacherlorettelife update #jesusstilllovesme #jesuslovesyou” and “#relationshipadvice.”

The former “Bachelorette” lead has been dating beau Adam Woolard for almost two years. However, the post made several fans wonder if the two had parted ways. Thankfully, that’s not the case and Brown cleared up the rumors in the comments section of the post.

“Omg no!! Just referencing my time as bachelorette,” Brown wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several Fans Were Worried That Brown & Woolard Ended Their Relationship

The comments on Brown’s TikTok came in quickly with many wondering if she was quietly announcing that she and her boyfriend had split.

“Soooo is she and Adam broken up??” someone asked.

“Plz confirm that u and Adam are still together I’m on the verge of tears over here lmao,” another person requested.

“Omg wait I’m going to cry I hope this doesn’t meant what I hope it means,” read a third comment.

“Are you & Adam not together anymore?” a fourth fan asked.

“Everyone thinks her and Adam broke up…. But does the A on her necklace not stand for Adam..?” an eagle-eyed TikTok user noticed.

Brown appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” before getting an opportunity to hand out roses. She got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the finale of her season, but the two split shortly after filming wrapped. She was then linked to Tyler Cameron from her season, albeit briefly, until she moved on to someone not associated with the franchise.

Brown & Woolard Moved in Together Earlier This Year

Brown and Woolard seem to be really happy together. The two moved in together earlier this year after agreeing that they wanted to live in a “coastal” area.

“We both wanted something warm and inviting, comfortable and coastal. We wanted this apartment to feel like home for whoever walks through the front door. Every seat in the apartment is cozy and the design goes perfectly with the natural environment here in Santa Monica,” Brown told People magazine back in May 2022.

“We plan to use it equally for relaxing by ourselves and for entertaining. We love throwing dinner parties and get-togethers for our friends and we both wanted our place to be somewhere everyone could gather to celebrate life,” she continued.

Brown and Woolard often share photos and videos of their time together — which often includes plenty of puppy content. The duo, who met on a dating app, adopted Wally, a Goldendoodle, back in January.

On July 25, 2022, the DWTS champ showed off her dancing skills with her guy. Brown shared the cute moment in a video posted on her Instagram account.

