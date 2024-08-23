DWTS Champ Robbed While Traveling to London

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Hannah Brown was traveling to London to see Taylor Swift perform at Wembley Stadium, but she was robbed on the way.

The reality television star explained that her bags were lost on the trip over, but once they were located by the airline, there were some of her personal items missing.

“So, update y’all. I’m in London, however, my luggage was missing,” Brown said on her Instagram Stories. “They have found it and it should be here tonight. Thank goodness because Taylor Swift is tomorrow,” she continued.

“Bag got here! … but I soon find out, not with all the things I packed,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 19. In a subsequent video, Brown revealed that the handbags that she had packed were stolen.

“What a time, what a time. How I’m smiling still? I really don’t know. We’re on the way to Taylor Swift, it’s going to help some. I got my bags however, I am missing about $4,000 worth of purses. I’m trying not to feel super violated right now,” she continued.

Hannah Brown Said the Trip to London Was ‘Very Stressful’

Brown isn’t sure what happened to the bags that she packed inside her luggage, but she did tag both Delta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic in one of her posts, expressing some concerns.

In another video posted to her Instagram Stories, Brown and her friend, Nora DeKeyser,

said that their trip to London had been stressful.

“It’s been a very stressful trip. So, yeah. I really don’t know what to do about that,” she added. Brown was determined to have a great time regardless. Although the two women were hoping to create some content for social media, they admitted that they ran out of time.

Then, when they did decide to film, Brown realized her bags had been “stolen.” It’s unknown what Brown plans to do about the missing items, but she and DeKeyser did ask fans for suggestions on what they should do.

Taylor Swift Tagged Hannah Brown in a Post When She Was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It’s no secret that Brown is a big fan of Swift. In fact, Swift’s London show isn’t the first time that Brown was in attendance at an Eras Tour concert. Someone recorded her singing “You Belong With Me” at the top of her lungs from a show in 2023.

“I’m literally crying,” Brown said into the camera. The video was posted on TikTok.

It seems, however, as the feeling is mutual. Back when Brown was on “Sancing With the Stars,” she and ballroom pro Alan Bersten danced to “Lover” and the routine got Swift’s attention.

“Loving watching @hannahbrown dancing to ‘Lover’ on DWTS!! This performance is so pretttyy & twirly,” Swift captioned a clip of the dance on her Instagram Stories, according to People magazine.

And, back in 2019, Brown shared a photo of her and Swift together.

“Lived my best life last night,” she captioned an Instagram post.

