Mirrorball Winner ‘Terrified’ as She Takes on a New Challenge

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ took on an entirely different type of competition when she agreed to join the new show “Special Forces,” and she’s opening up about her experience and what she learned.

Hannah Brown, who took home the Mirrorball Trophy on season 28 of DWTS, competed alongside several other reality TV stars, athletes, and celebrities in a game that challenges its players both mentally and physically.

The competition was unlike anything Brown had ever done before but she doesn’t have any regrets. In an interview with E! News, the former “Bachelorette” star opened up about how tough things really were for her — and her co-stars — on the new Fox series.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” sees its contestants facing challenges that are “from the playbook of the Special Forces selection process,” according to the network. Other contestants include NFL athlete Danny Amendola, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, former MLB star Mike Piazza, and former White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown Said That the Show Was Nothing Like a ‘Beauty Pageant’

Brown has competed on beauty pageants, tried to find love on both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” and put her body through some intense training for “Dancing With the Stars,” but nothing really compares to what she did on “Special Forces.”

“The living conditions were the hardest part. All we were given was a box that had three pairs of underwear, two bras. We had two sets of clothes for the entire time, a bar soap and a toothbrush. We were on the tiniest cots all in a tent outside in the Jordanian desert going to the bathroom in buckets with a piece of plywood in between us that our heads were out the whole time,” she told E! News.

“This is not a beauty pageant at all. I’m honestly terrified to see what I look like the entire time. It truly feels like you’re fighting for your life at all times. You’re just in discomfort the entire time,” she continued.

Even still, Brown challenged herself and ended up doing okay the first couple of days of the competition, which airs on Wednesdays on Fox.

“It wasn’t a competition against other people. It’s a competition within yourself. I’ve gone through such a crazy time in my life and was really trying to heal and grow and I felt like this show would be a really good way to challenge myself in all the work that I had done,” she explained.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Brown said that the show really pushes the contestants to dig deep and “find out who [they] truly are.”

Brown Has Received Support From Her Co-Stars & From Fans

As fans are getting to see how Brown challenged herself on “Special Forces,” many people are showing her support on social media.

“Yes,,, bless all of our hearts. We were so naive! But everyone is about to learn how tough you are,” co-star Dr. Drew Pinsky commented on Brown’s recent Instagram share.

“Love you @hannahbrown can’t wait for the world to see how strong you are,” NBA star Dwight Howard — who is also on the show — added.

“I give you a lot of credit for doing this show!!! It’s no joke,” one supportive fan wrote.

“I’m retired U.S. Army and I already can tell Hannah is going to be a BADASS,” another comment read.

