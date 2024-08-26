DWTS Alum Teases New Gig As ‘The Bachelor’

A season 32 alum from “Dancing with the Stars” recently suggested he was headed back to reality television. Harry Jowsey, who competed with partner Rylee Arnold, doctored up a video that he posted on Instagram.

The video suggested he was going to lead an upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” and it sparked quite a reaction.

Harry Jowsey Teased He Would Be ‘The Bachelor Australia’

On August 23, Jowsey shared the teaser on his Instagram page. “It’s time 👀 #thebachelor,” he wrote.

The text suggested that Jowsey was leading a season of “The Bachelor Australia,” and the photos looked pretty convincing to some people.

Fellow season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Charity Lawson was quick to point out an important detail, though. “It’s you photoshopping yourself over zach’s body for me 💀,” she wrote.

The “Zach” that Lawson referenced would be Zach Shallcross, who was the lead for season 27. As StyleCaster noted, Lawson was a contestant on his season before going on to lead a season of “The Bachelorette.”

Jowsey jokingly replied to Lawson, writing, “Wait who’s Zach?? These are my pics 😂😂😂.”

Some of Jowsey’s followers noted he misspelled “Australia” in his doctored video. Jowsey is originally from Australia.

“Think you spelled Australia wrong buddy,” one person noted.

“This would be the best show ever,” added another follower, who also tagged “The Bachelor” Instagram page.

Grant Ellis, who will be the lead for the 2025 season of “The Bachelor” in the United States, joked, “Spots taken 🥂😅.”

Many Fans Criticized the Possibility of Jowsey Being ‘The Bachelor’

Several commenters pointed out that Jowsey doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to looking for love on reality television.

As Jowsey’s IMDb page notes, he won “Heartbreak Island” in 2018 and joined “Too Hot to Handle” in 2020. He popped up on “Match Me If You Can” in 2021, and also appeared in season 3 of “Perfect Match.”

Redditors in “The Bachelor” subreddit had plenty to say about Jowsey’s post, too.

“He’s the biggest gaslighter,” wrote one Reddit user.

“The Aussie version got canceled for this year don’t worry lol,” noted another Redditor.

“He’s so wildly into himself it’s kind of unreal,” added someone else.

“But what if he thinks he’s the bachelor and it’s just 30 girls he’s hooked up with and they’re all there to roast him,” suggested a different poster.

Jowsey’s tease about becoming “The Bachelor” came shortly after he was spotted with a recent show alum. As Distractify noted, Jowsey and Maria Georgas spent time together recently.

Georgas shared a glimpse of her time with Jowsey via her now-expired Instagram Stories on August 9, according to Distractify. Some fans immediately jumped to thinking the two were dating, but that does not necessarily appear to be the case.

Jowsey did not share any context regarding why he created “The Bachelor” video and posted it, but he seemed to have fun with it and the video definitely got some fans talking.

The Instagram Reel received over 1,000 comments and 41,000 likes, along with a whopping 2.2 million views. While many fans had a bit of fun with the video and idea, it didn’t appear that anyone really started rallying to see it actually happen.