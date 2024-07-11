DWTS Alum Blasted as a ‘Liar’ by Co-Star

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Harry Jowsey was put on blast by his “Perfect Match” co-star, Melinda Melrose.

The two were both on season 2 of the Netflix reality series in hopes of finding love. Jowsey appeared to be smitten with “Love Is Blind” star Jessica Vestal, but Melrose claimed that Jowsey actually kissed her when Vestal wasn’t around. This is something that Jowsey vehemently denied on the show.

Fast forward about a year, and Melrose is speaking out. In an interview with Page Six, she called Jowsey a “liar.” When Melrose was asked which of her “Perfect Match” castmates she would “dump off the island, ‘Love Island’ style,” she said the response was “easy” before holding up a photo of Jowsey.

“We’re dumping this guy from the island because he is just a manipulative liar. Compulsive liar. Wasn’t really in it for the right reasons. It was definitely giving clout chaser. He wasn’t being genuine to his date. Yeah, so he needs to get dumped ASAP,” she told the outlet.

Harry Jowsey Admitted to Gaslighting Women on ‘Perfect Match’

On the June 18 episode of his “Boyfriend Material” podcast, Jowsey admitted to “gaslighting” and “love bombing” on “Perfect Match.”

He sat down with co-star and friend, Dom Gabriel to talk about the season. He kicked things off by wearing a shirt that read, “I love gaslighting.”

“Yes, I’m wearing this shirt today. The shirt I’m wearing says, ‘I love gaslighting,’ because if you’ve seen the latest episodes of Perfect Match, I am a gaslighting king. Literally, I hope someone doesn’t come to my house and try and get free gas out of me. That’s how much gas is oozing out of me in this situation. I could fuel a fleet of cars,” Jowsey said.

He went on to say that there’s no “hard feelings” between him and Melrose and that “Perfect Match” is just a television show and Netflix is a “business.”

In her interview with Page Six, however, Melrose said that Jowsey has “not contacted” her and she’s glad he hasn’t because she has “nothing nice to say to him at all.”

Fans Are Upset That Harry Jowsey Hasn’t Apologized to Melinda Melrose

In a Reddit thread about “Perfect Match,” many fans expressed being disappointed that Jowsey didn’t apologize to Melrose.

“I think he owes Melinda an apology more IMO. He dragged her name through the mud, called her a clout chaser, and gaslight her so hard,” one person wrote.

“Harry needs to get help. He’ll do anything without giving it a second thought. Gaslighting, love bombing, lying, cheating, are only some of the things he has done. I am honestly appalled at his behaviour in this season, he’s been so disrespectful in the confessionals and does he really think the audience will buy into his whole act (love notes etc for Jess, bring autumn into every conversation). Ugh, MEN,” someone else added.

“Harry is diabolical. I hope that this show is a final PSA for women to stay the f away from him – even clout chasers. No amount of ‘clout’ is worth further enabling his bad behavior,” a third comment read.

As far as the public knows, Jowsey is currently single.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Speaks Out About Ex 6 Years After Their Shocking Split