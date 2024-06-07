DWTS Season 32 Contestant Starring on Dating Show

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Harry Jowsey is starring on Netflix’s dating show, “Perfect Match.”

Jowsey, who rose to fame on Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” season 1, will be trying to find love on television once more. The show puts reality show cast offs in an exotic location together and has them team up for various challenges. Over the course of a few weeks, they get to know one another in hopes of finding a romantic connection.

Jowsey, 26, was first confirmed as part of the cast by Variety back in May. He will be joined by Alara Taneri (“Dated and Related”), Brittan Byrd (“Too Hot to Handle”), Bryton Constantin (“Squid Game: The Challenge”), Chris Hahn (“Dated and Related”), Christine Obanor (“Too Hot to Handle”), Dom Gabriel (“The Mole”), Dominique Defoe (“Too Hot to Handle”), Elys Hutchinson (“Too Hot to Handle”), Holly Scarfone (“Too Hot to Handle”), Izzy Zapata (“Love Is Blind”), Jake Cunningham (“The Ultimatum”), Jessica Vestal (“Love Is Blind”), Justin Assad (“Surviving Paradise”), Kaz Bishop (“Dated and Related”), Melinda Melrose (“Too Hot to Handle”), Micah Lussier (“Love Is Blind”), Nigel Euro (“Too Hot to Handle”), Stevan Ditter (“Too Hot to Handle”), Tolú Ekundare (“The Trust”), Trevor Sova (“Love Is Blind”), and Xanthi Perdikomatis (“The Circle”).

The first six episodes of “Perfect Match” season 2 have been released. An additional three episodes will be available for streaming on June 14, while the show’s finale will air on June 21.

Harry Jowsey Has Been Linked to Jessica Vestal

While Jowsey was competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” photos of him frolicking on a beach alongside “Love Is Blind” star Jessica Vestal surfaced online.

Vestal thought she had found love with Jimmy Presnell on “Love Is Blind,” but he ended things with her in the pods, ultimately choosing to get engaged to Chelsea Blackwell. Vestal ended up leaving the pods alone. The single mother has been trying to find her soulmate and decided to give “Love Is Blind” a try.

Now, she’s back to give reality TV dating another try. It’s unclear, however, if she ended up linking up with Jowsey while on “Perfect Match” or if the two connected after filming had wrapped.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Jowsey and Vestal were seen frolicking in the ocean in Mexico. The two appeared very cozy as Jowsey even kissed Vestal on the cheek in one of the snaps.

In a promo for the first episode of “Perfect Match,” Jowsey gets paired up with Elys Hutchinson. The two appeared to have a flirty connection from the start, with host Nick Lachey weighing in. “Harry and Elys got something going here,” he said.

Harry Jowsey Had a ‘Secret Girlfriend’ While Competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fans don’t know for sure whether or not Jowsey found love on “Perfect Match.” However, he did have a “secret girlfriend” while he was competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” He revealed such on the April 30 episode of his “Boyfriend Material” podcast.

In the episode, he explains that his rumored romance with DWTS pro partner Rylee Arnold was nothing more than a friendship.

“She was always there when I would vent, and she would vent to me about things going on in her life. Rylee and I set boundaries from the start. I told her, I am not the right guy for you,” he explained. “I love and care about you enough to tell you that I am not the right guy,” he continued.

Jowsey doesn’t know if he was in love or just lusting over his “secret girlfriend.” But he claims they split due to his closeness with Arnold.

“It ended up ending, and it fizzled out because it’s so difficult to see your boyfriend or girlfriend or ‘Dancing With the Stars’ being that close with someone else day in, day out, the TikToks, the news articles, absolutely everything. And honestly, I would have been a mess. I would have been a crazy little chameleon, and I wouldn’t have been able to handle that,” he said.

It’s unclear if Jowsey’s “secret girlfriend” was Vestal. It’s possible that he was dating someone else that he met on “Perfect Match,” too.

