DWTS Alum Spotted With ‘Bachelor’ Hopeful & Fans Have Feelings

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” contender Harry Jowsey spent some time with Maria Georgas from Joey Graziadei‘s season of “The Bachelor.”

Georgas shared a video of their outing on her Instagram Stories on August 10. In the video, the two appeared to be laughing together at some sort of night club. As Georgas panned the camera around the room, it was clear to see that Jowsey had his arm rested on her leg. Georgas added two crying with laughter emoji to her post.

Jowsey, who rose to fame on Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle,” is single as far as the public knows. He previously dated Francesca Farago and Jessica Vestal, the latter whom he met on Netflix’s “Perfect Match.”

Meanwhile, Georgas made it to Hometowns with Graziadei, and there were rumors that she was going to become the next “Bachelorette.” Instead, ABC went with Jenn Tran.

Fans Had a Lot to Say About Harry Jowsey & Maria Georgas’ Hang

Sometime after Georgas shared the video of her and Jowsey together, someone posted it on Reddit. Fans then took to the thread to comment on the apparent new friendship.

“I don’t think they’re dating because they wouldn’t be posting so openly about it, but this guy is vile and idk why anyone would want to be friends with him, if not to clout chase because he has so many followers,” one person wrote.

“I mean the fact that she’s hanging out with him alone is gross.. be it romantic or not!! He’s been proven to have treated women like ABSOLUTELY [expleteive] and is an all round [expletive] person,” someone else said.

“They’re both attention whores so it checks and he likes short brunettes so she’s definitely his type,” a third comment read.

“Maria has seemingly done nothing post show to maintain the momentum of her moment, now doing this to I assume keep herself relevant? It cannot be she sees something with him. Maria, omg, you could have just been Bachelorette and revered for picking no one! This is so not it. I feel icky,” a fourth Redditor added.

Fans Were Shipping Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold

When Jowsey joined season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” he formed a tight bond and close friendship with his pro partner, Rylee Arnold. The two were inseparable while filming the show and after when they went on tour together.

The two played up their showmance for fans for weeks, but never actually dated.

“I mean probably to the public it probably seemed like it because there was obvious chemistry. We had so much fun together and I’m truly so grateful for the relationship I built and the friendship I built with him. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner for my first season. And I’m just so happy for his recent successes and everything he’s doing with his life right now,” Arnold told ET.

After the DWTS obligations wrapped up, Jowsey and Arnold went their separate ways and didn’t look back.

“I’m sorry if this answer breaks some hearts, but I’m here to confirm once and for all Rylee and I have never been in any type of relationship,” Jowsey said on a May 2024 episode of his “Boyfriend Material” podcast.

He and Arnold haven’t been seen in public together since.

