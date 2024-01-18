Harry Jowsey’s Ex-Girlfriend Has Harsh Criticism Following His Stint on DWTS

Harry Jowsey’s ex-girlfriend Francesca Farago had some interesting things to say about him — and his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

On the January 2, 2024, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, host Amanda Hirsch brought up that Jowsey is “still around and kicking,” to which Farago replied, “shocking.”

“I don’t really have any feelings about it,” Farago said when asked about Jowsey being on the dance competition show. “I think it’s weird, but, I don’t know. It’s kind of weird. I just don’t know how. I don’t know how. Considering the things that come out of his mouth on social media and, like, how disrespectful he is towards women, I’m shocked that women even enjoy watching him,” she continued.

“If you really listen to the things that he says, he’s, like, one of the most degrading people,” she added.

Jowsey was part of season 32 of DWTS and competed alongside the newest ballroom pro, Rylee Arnold. The two made it to the semifinals, but were eliminated ahead of the finale.

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Were a Rumored Romance on Season 32

Jowsey and Arnold ended up getting very close while competing together on season 32, and romance rumors were running rampant throughout the season.

“I try and ignore it all because I just want to focus on the dancing. If I get distracted with dating stuff and all that stuff, then I’m probably not going to be a good dancer,” Jowsey told Insider mid-season. “I’m kind of bad at dating as well,” he continued, adding that he was single.

Meanwhile, Arnold has played coy about whether or not she sees something more with her season 32 partner.

“When he first came in, I was like, ‘you are gorgeous,'” she said on the December 12, 2023, episode of “The Weekly Trash” podcast. When asked if she would ever date him, she responded, “I don’t know,” and broke out in giggles.

Arnold and Jowsey spent Thanksgiving together with Arnold’s family in Malibu, California, and will be spending more time together while on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour. Whether or not there’s something romantic going on between them, it seems that only time will tell.

Harry Jowsey Said He Broke Up With Francesca Farago

Most people still recognize Jowsey from his time on Netflix’s “Too Hot To Handle.” It was during filming the show’s first season that he met Farago. Although their relationship was like lightning in a bottle, it didn’t last too long.

“I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time. Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia,” he said in a YouTube video, per People magazine.

“There was a big reason why I had to end things with Francesca because I was in a very dark point in my life,” he added.

