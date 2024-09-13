Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Make Surprise Announcement

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, shared some exciting news with fans on September 12. In a joint Instagram post, the couple revealed that Erbert will be joining Hough on his holiday tour.

“Guess who’s hitting the road for the Holidays?! I’m very excited to announce that I will be joining another tour with my husband, but this time with a twist. Come see us Dance For the Holidays! Make sure you get your tickets,” Erbert captioned the post.

Many fans had been wondering if Erbert would be traveling with Hough on the “Dance for the Holidays” tour, which kicks off on November 1 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Fans Reacted to Hayley Erbert’s Big News

The “Dance for the Holidays” tour will visit more than three dozen cities before the end of the year.

“With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough’s latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect,” reads the show’s description on Hough’s official website.

One person who is super happy that Erbert will be heading out on the road, is Hough himself.

“What better way to celebrate the season of miracles with my beautiful Miracle,” he commented on the Instagram post.

Other fans also showed excitement in the comments section.

“Can’t wait to see you both performing together again. It’s always such a treat! you are such an inspiration!!” one fan wrote.

“Omg , that is fabulous!! So happy you are joining your hubby!! Can’t wait,” someone else added.

“Yay!!!! I can’t wait to see you two again,” a third Instagram user said, adding a string of red heart emoji.

“Knew this was coming! So happy about it after the wild journey you two have had. So amazing! @derekhough love the BTS creative process you’ve been sharing — and would love to see all the winter holidays represented in this show,” a fourth comment read.

Hayley Erbert Was on Tour With Derek Hough in 2023

Erbert went on tour with Hough in late 2023 for the “Symphony of Dance” show. After one of their performances, Erbert started feeling unwell and was rushed to a nearby hospital. In the weeks that followed, she underwent two surgeries for a cranial hematoma.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs. She is now on the long road of recovery,” Hough captioned an Instagram post on December 8.

Due to the unforeseen emergency, Hough canceled the remainder of his “Symphony of Dance” tour. However, Erbert made a remarkable recovery and Hough felt that he could resume the tour.

“Hey, everyone! So, I am so thrilled to be announcing the continuation of my Symphony of Dance tour. This includes the rescheduled dates from December and some brand new dates. So, for any fan that still has tickets from the December dates, those will still be valid for the rescheduled shows,” he said in an Instagram video uploaded on February 14.

The best part, for many, was that Erbert was able to rejoin Hough as she got the all clear from her doctors to dance again.

