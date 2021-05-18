How Hayley Erbert Surprised Derek Hough For His Birthday

“Dancing With the Stars” troupe member Hayley Erbert planned the sweetest surprise for boyfriend Derek Hough’s recent birthday. She also left him the most heartfelt note on Instagram. Read on to find out where she took him and also what other crazy activities the two of them have been getting into during quarantine.

Erbert Surprised Hough With a Field Day

On “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Tuesday, May 18, Hough revealed that he was traveling on his actual birthday, May 17, so ahead of that, Erbert planned a surprise field day for him to celebrate his 36th birthday.

” was on a plane, I was traveling [for my birthday] … but my girlfriend did surprise me the other day. She blindfolded me, she whipped it off and we were at a baseball diamond and all my friends were out there. We played kickball, sack races, we had a field day, so that was a lot of fun,” said Hough, adding, “She’s amazing, she’s incredible at planning things and always is doing cute things, surprising me with stuff. She’s a keeper.”

On Instagram, Erbert penned a very heartfelt note to her longtime boyfriend, writing, “Happy Birthday to my favorite person on this planet! No one can make me laugh harder, smile bigger, drive me crazier (in the best way), or love larger than you. I love celebrating you, today and every day. I am so excited to see what unfolds for you this next rotation around the sun! I love you, always in all ways.”

Hough’s younger sister Julianne Hough responded to Erbert’s post with, “You crushed the birthday party! Thank you for loving my brother the way you do sis.”

Hough Also Revealed They’ve Gotten Into Some Unusual Hobbies During Quarantine

WE'RE QUITTING DANCE and finding new passions!Just kidding… But we are trying out new hobbies! Watch this video for a look into our "Dayley" life of activities! 2021-05-13T16:00:27Z

Also on “Live,” Hough said that quarantine left them seeking out some unusual activities as a way to pass the time — things like archery and falconry.

“We’ve been doing little date nights, arts & crafts, being creative. Doing archery lessons, we’ve been doing pottery lessons. We’ve been doing a whole bunch of things,” said Hough, adding, “We’ve been doing falconry, we went and did falconry up in Big Sur and learning about owls and hawks. We’ve become bird watchers, is what I’m trying to say. It’s a lot of fun.”

Hough also encouraged people to check out the YouTube channel he and Erbert started in 2020 called “Dayley Life.” The most recent video actually shows them trying out their archery skills, among other new hobbies.

Host Kelly Ripa cracked that this is how you can tell Hough and Erbert are still dating and not married yet because archery lessons could be kind of dangerous for a married couple. Ryan Seacrest added that the bow and arrows could be “used as a weapon.”

Of course, marriage may not be too far away for Hough and Erbert. He recently told Daily Blast Live that quarantine has “domesticated” him and he now considers himself “husband material.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

