Hayley Erbert’s Face Takes ‘Completely New Shape’ Following Car Accident With Derek Hough

Ahead of the holidays, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert were in a bad car accident that left Erbert injured. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge was driving when his car slid down an icy, steep hill. Erbert was left with a facial injury that required stitches.

“On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident in the mountains. Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain,” Erbert shared in an Instagram post on December 23, 2022.

The scary incident left Erbert badly banged up, but she did say that she has a lot to be thankful for. She explained that she is grateful that no one else was involved/injured and for the “quick response from paramedics.” In the time since, Erbert has been healing and she shared an update on how she’s been doing.

Erbert Shared Several Photos of Her ‘Healing Process’

On December 30, 2022, Erbert took to her Instagram feed to share an update on how things have been going over the past few weeks. The professional dancer said that her face took on a “completely new shape,” and shared several photos that showed how much her face has changed as her body has been healing.

“This is my facial healing process over a week. It was so wild, and honestly terrifying, to watch my face take a completely new shape after our accident. However, I am blown away and grateful for my body’s ability to heal so quickly,” she captioned a video that showed how far she’s come since the accident.

In the photos, fans could see the progression and Erbert’s face did indeed change as the bruising and swelling went down. Looking ahead to the new year, Erbert is hoping that she doesn’t have any more injuries — weeks before her car accident, she badly hurt her shoulder and was unable to perform on the “Dancing With the Stars” finale.

“I’m manifesting that 2023 is a year of health and strength. No more injuries,” she added.

Several People Offered Their Support & Many Couldn’t Believe How Her Face Has Changed Over the Past Few Weeks

Many fans are thankful that Erbert wasn’t more seriously injured and let her know such in the comments section of her update.

“You’re healing beautifully. Aren’t our bodies are amazing? I fell a few years back and required 19 stitches on my forehead and you barely see the scar. I will never take EMTS or doctors for granted again. Amazing people.with such commitment. Here’s to a healthy 2023,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Whoa. That is wild! Praise God for his healing,” someone else added.

“Omg babe! Wrapping you and healing and love and light,” a third comment read.

“Thank god you’re here! So scary. You’re in such good hands though. Recovering and healing,” a fourth social media user said.

