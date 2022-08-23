Derek Hough’s Fiancee Injured on Stage During Las Vegas Show

Derek Hough landed his very own residency at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas. His fiancee Hayley Erbert has joined him for the show, which features different dance styles from ballroom to tap.

“Derek Hough: No Limit promises fans a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between,” reads the show’s description on the hotel’s official website.

Hough and Erbert will be getting a few days off before heading back to Las Vegas to wrap the residency. From there, Hough will be filming “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to premiere in September 2022. It is likely that Erbert will be on the show as well — perhaps as part of the troupe — though it has not been confirmed just yet.

Before heading back to Los Angeles for their break, Erbert had a mishap while on stage. She ended up getting hit in the face by a guitar.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hough Shared a Video of Erbert & Her Injury on His Instagram Stories

On August 20, 2022, Hough took to his Instagram Stories after the accident occurred and Erbert was seen with a swollen patch near her eye.

“Alright, last show in Vegas for a couple weeks and babe got hit in the face by a guitar,” Hough said. “Oh my gosh.”

“Just the swelling of that?” Erbert said, pointing to her face.

“Babe! Are you sure you weren’t in the UFC fight tonight?” Hough joked.

“That’s what I told… I got in a fight!” Erbert joked back. Despite her swollen face, she seemed in good spirits. Her face wasn’t cut and she wasn’t bleeding, though the area was very swollen and very well may bruise.

Erbert did not post about the injury on her own social media account.

Hough Suffered an Injury During His Last Residency Break

While on break from their residency in July 2022, Hough was actually injured while at his home in California. He shared a Reel showing off a bloody brow that was caused by one of his dogs.

He used the injury to take part in a viral TikTok trend.

“Show me the art,” a woman’s voice said. Hough filmed himself holding a bloody paper towel on his eyebrow, applying some ice to the wounded area. Then, he showed himself with a bandage over the cut.

“Now show me the artist,” the woman’s voice then said.

Hough panned to “the artist” — 2-year-old German shepherd/husky rescue named Luna. Luna appeared happier than ever, laying on the floor and wagging her tail while Hough filmed her.

“She’s a Picasso,” Hough captioned the Instagram video. He didn’t share what happened — if Luna nipped him by accident or if the cut was caused by one of her nails — but he seemed totally fine and the injury didn’t cause him any downtime from his show. He and Erbert were back on a plane to Vegas on July 27, 2022, according to his Instagram Stories.

Hopefully the remainder of the “No Limit” residency continues without any more injuries.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough’s Famous Pal Teases Pro’s Plans for a Baby