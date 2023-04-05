DWTS Cast Member Explains Unannounced Social Media ‘Break’

Hayley Erbert, fiancee of “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough and occasional troupe member, returned to Instagram on March 25, 2023, after a short hiatus from the platform.

“Hi everyone! Haven’t been on here in a minute.. I’ve gotten a lot of messages asking if I’m okay, and the short answer is yes! I unintentionally took a break from social media and, little did I know, it was much needed,” Erbert captioned a photo dump on her feed.

Erbert shared a series of photos from the past few weeks, since her last upload on March 4, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hayley Erbert Says She’s Been Working Out & Getting Her Body ‘Ready’ for Her Wedding

While being away from social media, Erbert did appear on her fiance’s Instagram Stories from time to time, either during a photoshoot or during a workout. Erbert mentioned both of these things in a list of what she’s been up to since she took her Instagram “break.”

“SO many fun photoshoots that I can’t wait to share with you all!” Erbert wrote. In addition, she’s been doing a couple of things to prepare for her upcoming wedding.

“Getting that wedding bod readyyyyy,” she said, as a caption of the a photo of her working out to the post. Aside from getting some serious sweat sessions in, Erbert has also added cryotherapy to her self-care routine.

Another exciting thing that Erbert has done while off of Instagram is try on wedding dresses.

“Dress fittings for photoshoots. And WEDDING DRESSES,” she wrote, adding the crying emoji. Erbert and Hough got engaged in June 2022.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” Hough captioned a post that was shared on both of their Instagram accounts at the time. Although Erbert and Hough haven’t shared their wedding date, she previously told People magazine that they aren’t planning on a long engagement.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” she said, adding, “We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives.”

Erbert has also been spending time with friends, her dogs, and, of course, her fiance, all of whom were featured in her photo dump.

Hayley Erbert’s Friends & Fans Commented on Her Post, Welcoming Her Back to Social Media

Shortly after Erbert’s return to Instagram post, she received a good bit of love and support from some of her “Dancing With the Stars” family, and, also from her fans. The comments section filled up with plenty of people welcoming Erbert back to social media.

“Love this dump,” new mom Jenna Johnson commented.

“Love it,” DWTS pro Witney Carson echoed.

“Breaks from social media are so refreshing,” someone else wrote, supporting Erbert.

“We all need a break sometimes,” another Instagram user added.

“Wish you nothing but the best, now and forever! Love your love and journey with Derek,” a fourth supportive comment read.

