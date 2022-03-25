Some Fans Want Hayley Erbert Hired as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” think Hayley Erbert may be getting a spot as a professional dancer on the show in the next few seasons.

Erbert has performed on “Dancing With the Stars” in seasons 29 and 30, and she was a mentor on “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.” She was also a contestant on season 10 of the show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The dancer is the long-time girlfriend of Derek Hough, who is a six-time “Dancing With the Stars” winner and current judge on the show.

Because Erbert dances in many of Hough’s projects, some fans think she may be getting a spot as a professional dancer on the show, and some are excited about that possibility.

Fans Defended Erbert Against Hate

Dancing the Argentine Tango, it’s Michael Bublé and his partner, Hayley Erbert. A girl can dream, can she? They would win btw. 😁@DancingABC #DWTS pic.twitter.com/AaBIhLhbJl — Madelaine Kimmie Ho (@iamKimmieHo) March 24, 2022

In a Reddit post, one person said that it was “just funny” that Erbert was in Hough’s most recent project, a music video with Michael Buble, and they said that “screams Derek trying to get Hayley a pro spot on next season, even tho HE did the choreography.”

Fans of Erbert weren’t happy with that analysis, and they defended the dancers in the replies of the post.

“I would enjoy DWTS giving new pros a try,” one person replied. “I don’t need another season of Cheryl [Burke], Sharna [Burgess], or PETA [Murgatroyd] phoning it in… Hayley seems like a lovely human and she and Britt [Stewart] have a great friendship.”

Another person wrote, “Well Hayley was apart of DWTS Jrs as a choreographer and mentor while Her and Derek was still together and without Derek’s help. So she doesn’t really need Derek to push her to be pro. She might get asked back to be pro since Sharna is pregnant.”

Fans also take to Twitter to say they’d like Erbert to be made a pro.

“DWTS really dropped the ball and not making Hayley a pro,” one person tweeted.

Some think that Erbert should be brought on as a partner for Michael Buble, if he is on the show.

“Dancing the Argentine Tango, it’s Michael Buble and his partner, Hayley Erbert,” one person tweeted. “A girl can dream, can she? They would win btw.”

Some Don’t Think Erbert Will Return When Hough Is a Judge

Some fans of the show don’t think it would be fair for Erbert to be hired while her significant other is still a judge on the show.

“I don’t think they would have her while Derek is a judge,” one person wrote on a Reddit thread in November 2021. “There was a lot of backlash when Julianne was judging him, I can’t imagine how it would be if the judge was dating one of the pros.”

Others had different reasons to keep Erbert off the show.

“I rather Britt Cherry back as pro than Hayley,” one person wrote. “Hayley is a great dancer but she leaves little to nothin on performance level.”

Another wrote, “This is slightly unpopular but I have never felt like Hayley has that charisma when she dances. That’s why I’ve more been rooting for her to be more like Many Moore because she can great choreos but as a performer, I’m not sold.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Apologizes After Major Fan Backlash