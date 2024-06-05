DWTS Insider Thinks a New Pro Could Join Season 33

Could season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” become the first time that Hayley Erbert lands a gig as a pro?

Derek Hough’s wife has certainly put herself on the map in the dance world. And, following a medical emergency that left her needing brain surgery in December 2023, she has captured even more hearts with her personality and disposition. It’s no secret that Erbert has come a long way and it seems possible that she might be offered a role on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Hayley is dancing again, too, and it was so moving to see her. She looks incredible. And I want to say both of them have a different emotional aspect to their dancing because of, obviously, the big life changing event that they went through,” Burtt said on the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

She and Burke went on to talk about the possibility of Erbert becoming a pro on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“She’s earned it. If she wants it, she’s earned it,” Burtt said.

“If she wants it, I would love to see that opportunity there for her. I know she’s still kind of working her way back. She didn’t do every single number, which is smart, you know, pacing yourself,” she added.

Derek Hough as a Judge Could Be a Conflict of Interest on DWTS

Erbert has been on “Dancing With the Stars” a few times over the years, including on “Juniors.” However, she hasn’t been featured as a pro. If the opportunity did arise, however, some people may think there’s a major conflict of interest there because Erbert’s husband is one of the three judges on the panel.

Burke and Burtt addressed this on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“Well, we’re probably going to hear that, but we’ve seen Julianne [Hough], obviously, judge Derek when he was a pro. We’ve seen Max [Chmerkovskiy] sit on the judging panel and judge Val [Chmerkovskiy]. I mean, we’ve seen it happen,” Burtt said.

“Derek would be harder on Hayley,” she added, and Burke agreed.

Fans Love Hayley Erbert

Erbert has quite the fan club and could do incredibly well on “Dancing With the Stars” if she was ever cast as a pro.

After she returned to the Symphony of Dance Tour alongside her husband following her brain surgery, fans showed so much love an appreciation for her. A Reddit thread filled up with comments praising the 29-year-old.

“OH MY GOD?! Hayley is a damn warrior!! To have looked death in the eye and said ‘not me, not today’ and be back dancing like nothing even happened?! Amazing,” one person wrote.

“She looks stunning! So happy to see her and Derek dancing together again,” someone else added.

“She looks breathtaking! I’m so happy she is able to be back doing what she loves,” a third Redditor said.

“Her strength is so inspiring. Also, she’s rocking that pixie cut, i’d never be able to pull of anything shorter than a bob,” a fourth comment read.

