Derek Hough Chokes Up While Sharing Chilling Details of Wife ‘Dying’

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough shared a heartbreaking video on his social media page ahead of a big performance.

During the DWTS episode airing on October 15, Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, will perform together. This is the first time that fans will see Erbert perform on “Dancing with the Stars” since a medical emergency she experienced almost a year ago.

In an Instagram video Hough shared ahead of the episode, he revealed heartbreaking details he hadn’t shared before. He got emotional as he revealed how dire Erbert’s medical emergency was at the time.

The doctors “said that she might not make it. And that even if she does make it, she won’t be the same person,” Hough recalled.

Derek Hough Saw Hayley Erbert Having a Full Seizure

In the video, Hough shared some footage from his wedding with Erbert, which happened a few months before their lives turned upside down.

Then, he mentioned the fateful night he almost lost her.

Hough noted in his new post that he and Erbert were beginning the final leg of their dance tour. “Living out our dreams on stage, doing what we love with the person that we love,” he recalled.

Then it “all just came to a screeching halt in the most devastating way,” Hough shared.

“I was on stage and she’s supposed to come out. The stage manager walked out and just said, ‘Hey, she’s not coming on stage,'” Hough said.

Hough continued, “She was on the side of the stage having full seizures. And essentially dying.”

He admitted, “It’s really hard to even put into words other than just pure fear.”

They rushed Erbert to the hospital, and Hough noted she was still in her tour costume.

“The doctor came to me and he said that she has a severe brain bleed. So we have to operate right now,” Hough recalled.

Hough was told that Erbert might not survive. The doctor also told Hough that even if she survived, she wouldn’t be the same person he knew and loved.

Erbert Had a Remarkable Recovery

On December 7, 2023, Hough revealed via Instagram that Erbert had felt unwell during the tour the prior night, and had been diagnosed with a cranial hematoma. She had an emergency craniectomy that same night.

Not only did Erbert make it through the surgery, but she also made an incredible recovery. She has returned to dancing, and “Dancing with the Stars” fans will see just how amazingly she recovered during the October 15 episode.

After Hough shared the new details about how close he came to losing Erbert, the “Dancing with the Stars” family flooded him with love and support.

“Love you @hayley.erbert and am so proud of you and your story. You inspire so many! What a year it’s been for you and @derekhough ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you friends,” wrote fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Britt Stewart.

Erbert’s mother, Debbie Schwartz, shared, “Oh gosh! So hard to go back to those times. My mom heart will never be the same. She’s our little warrior miracle. 🙏🏼❤️😢🙏🏼”

“I’m already crying 😭 how incredibly brave you have both been,” a fan commented.

“Just so authentic in all you both do,” another noted.

“I have never seen a more beautiful couple in my life. You two absolutely deserve each other,” someone else added.