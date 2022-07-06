DWTS Pro Opens Up About Dating & Healing Post-Divorce

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is ready to get back out there now that she’s started healing from her divorce from her now ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

During an episode of her podcast, “Burke In the Game,” the 38-year-old professional dancer said she may be ready to start dating again and that she’s “curious” about it.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean, though, that I’m ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet,” she said. “I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people. Obviously, that means I’ll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of a curiosity.”

Burke filed for divorce from her husband of three years, February 23, 2022. At the time, court documents obtained by Us Weekly showed that Burke filed for divorce on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Burke Has Felt Lonely

During the podcast episode, Burke shared that she has felt a little bit lonely during her time as a single woman.

“I can totally numb through productivity all I want, but at the end of the day, you know, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely,” Burke shard. “I wouldn’t mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with.”

She also shared, “I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely. However, not so sure yet about these dating apps, but I think that might be the only way because I have left my house a few times and it’s not that easy to meet people, right. So we’ll see what happens.”

The star said that it has been a “long process” to heal after her divorce and that she wants her next relationship to be different in a few ways, including intimately.

“For me, it would be open communication and also being able to try new things and not be so structured,” she shared.

Burke Previously Opened Up About Her Divorce

During a separate episode of “Burke In the Game,” Burke said that she misses her ex-husband “like crazy.”

“There’s days and mornings and nights that I miss him like crazy and it sucks,” she said. “Ultimately, I know that it’s what’s best, but it’s hard to kind of have that realization sometimes when you’re in it, when you’re in the emotion.”

She shared at the time that she is “grieving” her marriage.

“I’m still grieving and I think I will be for a while. It hasn’t been as easy as maybe — I never would think it would be easy — but just the pain of it. … There’s just a lot and I’m choosing to feel my feelings, which brings up so much s*** from the past. I don’t know, it’s difficult. … I’ve chosen to really be alone and feel because I can’t mask it anymore. It’s too much,” she said at the time.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

READ NEXT: Fans Outraged Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Snub