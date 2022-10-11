DWTS Cast Member Opens Up in ‘Brave’ Post About Health Diagnosis

“Dancing With the Stars” season 22 cast member and “Good Morning America” chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is being called “brave” for speaking candidly on world mental health day in a social media post.

Here is what Zee opened up about and what her friends and fans are saying:

Ginger Zee Opened Up About Being Diagnosed With ‘Borderline Personality Disorder’

In an emotional post about her journey, which began with being checked into the psychiatry ward at the New York-Prsbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center, the meteorologist speaks candidly about what she went through and how we need to be more open as a society about mental health struggles.

Zee writes:

Hi! I’m Ginger. I’m the Chief Meteorologist at ABC News, manager editor of the Climate Unit, a wife, a mother and so many other things. Today, on World Mental Health Day, it’s important for yout o know that 11 years ago, I was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder after checking in at Columbia’s Psych Ward. It’s also important you know that I have found healing and you deserve to too.

In case you aren’t familiar with it, Borderline Personality Disorder is defined by the Mayo Clinic as “a mental health disorder that impacts the way you think and feel about yourself and others, causing problems functioning in everyday life. It includes self-image issues, difficulty managing emotions and behavior, and a pattern of unstable relationships.”

The meteorologist goes on to say that she has to “work on” herself “every day” and she compares keeping yourself mentally in shape to keeping yourself physically in shape — it takes consistent work.

“Depression, eating disorder, PTSD — they are all part of the story I work on and accept about myself every day. Honesty with myself and being open to exposing my imperfection was step one. Getting the RIGHT type of therapy was huge. Just like physical shape, mental shape takes persistence and maintenance,” writes Zee. “You can’t just go get a diagnosis, do some deep work and then quit. It’s a lifestyle change.”

“Mental healthfirst, everything else comes easily after,” Zee added.

The “Dancing With the Stars” finalist went on to say that she’s not saying people “need to run around telling each other our full diagnosis at the supermarket,” but she does think we need to stop being afraid to talk about things like this.

“I hope this post can help you accept yours. It’s the only way to heal,” said Zee. “And you DESERVE to heal. I also hope this post makes all of us more accepting and empowered to help others in our life. If someone has the ability to tell you they have a mental health issue, help them.”

Zee likens it to if someone has a broken leg, you call an ambulance or you drive them to the hospital. It’s the same way for mental health.

“Help do the work — help make the calls, find out which insurance issues. I can promise you: they aren’t capable of that right now,” writes Zee. “Getting a professional involved is key … I just hope you can start a conversation today.”

In the caption on the post, Zee also said that “we have a long way to go when it comes to the stigma” of mental health.

“I am so proud to talk about mine because I have healed and keep healing,” said Zee. “And accepting my story was the first step. There is no final step. But these steps don’t have to be taken alone. If you are lucky enough to get a diagnosis, go at it like you would cancer — fight with everything you’ve got — get a team to help you. Kick it’s butt. You deserve it.”

Zee also posted a “Good Morning America” segment for World Mental Health Day where she looked at a picture of her younger self and talked about how much pain she was in at that point.

“Here’s a person who is trying so hard to hide what she’s truly feeling. It was one of my darkest points in all of my mental health journey and my smile is so forced and it is so big and it hurts me inside to see it, but it also makes me proud to know that now I can recognize that in others sometimes,” said Zee, adding that she started struggling with her mental health at a very young age.

Ginger Zee’s Friends & Fans Called Her ‘Brave’ & ‘An Inspiration’

In the comment section, Zee’s fans, famous friends and many “Dancing With the Stars” alumni are praising her candor about what she has gone through and continues to go through. Zee finished in third place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 22 with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 28 winner Hannah Brown left a heart emoji, season 18 contestant Danica McKellar left clapping hands, new host and season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife Angela Ribeiro left heart emojis, and season 13 finalist Ricki Lake wrote, “So grateful for you.”

Celebrity chef Cat Cora wrote, “So beautiful and brave — love you.”

NBC New York anchor Natalie Pasquarella wrote, “You’re such an inspiration to so many, Ginger!”

“Thank you for being open with your BPD diagnosis. It’s not something people share often, so it’s easy to feel alone,” wrote one fan, to which Zee replied, “Let’s get it out in [the] light.”

A fan who is a cancer survivor who struggles with her mental health and also cares for her ailing father thanked Zee for giving her “the feeling of HOPE,” and Zee replied, “You are so strong. There is sunshine out there for you after this storm.”

In fact, Zee took the time to respond to many fans who left comments on her post.

If you’re interested in learning more about Zee’s journey, she has written two books, the second of which goes quite in depth about her struggles.

The first, called “Natural Disaster,” came out in 2017, and the second, “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm,” came out in January 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.