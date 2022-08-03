DWTS Cast Member Mourns a Terrible Loss

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning a terrible loss this week — long-running producer of “The Talk” Heather Gray died at the age of 50 and several people with “Dancing With the Stars” ties took to social media to remember their friend.

Amanda Kloots Said Her Heart is ‘Extremely Heavy’

In a beautiful memorial to her late friend, “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist and current co-host on “The Talk” host Amanda Kloots shared about Gray’s passing, saying she battled disease for years and writing that her “heart is extremely heavy today” after the loss of her friend.

Amanda writes:

“The Talk” family received some very sad news this morning. Our executive producer, Heather Gray, passed away at 50 years old.

Heather had been battling disease for years although you’d never know it because she never complained, was incredibly strong, always wore a smile and was always expressing a laugh. She was the boss everyone loved. A boss that was your true friend.

My heart is extremely heavy today. “The Talk” will not be the same without her. I never thought leaving work on Thursday afternoon that she wouldn’t be back at work Monday morning. It’s just heartbreaking news that makes me yet again remember how precious life is.

Heather, we will all miss you. You are a glorious angel in heaven now. Rest In Peace.

In the comments on Amanda’s post, many famous friends left condolences, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Nischelle Turner, Jenna Dewan, Danny Burstein, and Katie Couric.

“This is heartbreaking for Heather’s family and Heather’s ‘Talk’ family. I’m so sorry, Amanda,” wrote Couric.

Amanda’s “Talk” co-host Jerry O’Connell posted a photo of himself with Gray and wrote, “Love you @msheathergray We will always remember and honor you. ALWAYS. Rest In Peace, BOSS.”

Former “Talk” co-host and mother to two “Dancing With the Stars” alums, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne wrote on an Instagram story, “So sad to hear about the passing of Heather Gray, may she rest in peace.”

Former “Talk” co-host Holly Robinson Peete posted a tribute that said Gray’s death was “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Robinson Peete wrote:

Heather was a producer in the first year of the Talk when I was a co host… I recognized immediately that she could easily run the show long before she actually did and I told her that. Our first year ended tumultuously for me but I always had so much respect for her impossible position at the time… As fate would have it 11 years later I made my FIRST appearance on “The Talk” just 6 weeks ago and Heather was the first to greet me. It was a surreal moment because we hadn’t seen each other in over a decade. The time that we spent together was full of forgiveness, love and respect. We said things to each other we haven’t been able to say in so many years. I am so grateful for that time. I’m sending all my love and condolences to her family as well as to the @talkcbs family… Rest In Peace, Sis

“She showed us what true courage looks like,” wrote the CBS executives in a joint statement (via The Wrap). “She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly.”

Gray was Promoted to Showrunner for ‘The Talk in 2020

Gray had been a producer on “The Talk” since its first season but was promoted to showrunner in 2020, according to The Wrap. When outgoing showrunner John Redmann left, Gray and Kristin Matthews were named co-showrunners together.

“‘The Talk’ is a second family to me, and I’m thrilled to continue my journey in this new leadership role,” Gray said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to collaborating with our amazing hosts and dynamic team with renewed creativity.”

Before her time on “The Talk,” Gray worked at Endemol USA and was a supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on September 19 on Disney Plus.

