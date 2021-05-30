DWTS Champ Sets Indy 500 Record

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” champion Helio Castroneves. He won a record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 and also set a new record.

Castroneves’ 4th Victory Was the Fastest Indy 500 in History

The Indy 500 is a 200-lap race on a 2.5 mile course, which makes up the 500 miles in the name of the race. According to CBS Sports, the 2021 Indianapolis 500 was the quickest the race has been run in its 110-year history because this year’s race was only slowed twice for cautions. The Sporting News reports that this year’s time was 2 hours, 39 minutes and 50 seconds. The previous fastest race was in 2013, with a time of 2 hours, 40 minutes and three seconds.

This was Castroneves’ fourth Indy 500 victory, which ties the record for the most wins; the other three drivers with four wins are Rick Mears, Al Unser, and A.J. Foyt. Castroneves is 46 years old, which also makes him only the fourth driver that age or older to win the race.

Castroneves’ other three victories came in 2001, 2002, and 2009. If he were to win next year, he would become the sole driver with five Indy 500 victories — but he would not become the oldest winner. Unser won the 1987 Indy 500 just five days shy of his 48th birthday, so Castroneves would have to win in 2023 to earn that record.

Still, he beat out 24-year-old racer Alex Palou in the final laps to secure victory and afterward, cheered that “old guys” are still getting it done.

“Tom Brady won the Super Bowl, Phil Mickelson won the Masters, and here we go! The old guys are still kicking, teaching the young guys a lesson!” Castroneves told NBC Sports.

Castroneves Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 5

Castroneves was a contestant on season five of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Julianne Hough. The Brazilian racecar driver was a surprisingly good dancer and ended up winning the whole thing, beating out Marie Osmond and Jonathan Roberts (3rd place) and Mel B and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (2nd place) in the finals to earn Hough her second Mirrorball Trophy.

Castroneves returned as an all-star in season 15 where he was partnered with Chelsie Hightower. They ended up as the fourth couple eliminated, but he still has said that even with all these Indy 500 wins under his belt, he is most recognized for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Ninety percent of the people today recognize me because of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Castroneves told Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast in 2019, adding that it was actually Olympic speedskater Apolo Anton Ohno convinced him to do the show.

“[Ohno’s] like you should be on the show … in 10 minutes, he described the whole show. He ended up talking to the producers, he is the one that started the whole thing … about two months later, the producers are calling us,” said Castroneves, adding that he thought he’d be terrible because he couldn’t dance.

“What’s the worst that can be?” he said he thought at the time. “I’ll be eliminated in the first week, I’ll go back home, it’s an experience. In fact, I packed my bag only for 15 days and I ended up staying for 14 weeks. It was a great challenge — love the show and I still watch it.”

He also praised his partners, saying, “I had great partners in Julianne Hough and Chelsie Hightower. Those two, they are athletes. They are incredible athletes.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

