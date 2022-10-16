PHOTOS: Robert & Kym Herjavec’s Twins Go Apple Picking

Kym Herjavec took her twins Haven and Hudson apple picking and shared some photos from their trip to the orchard.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro got into the autumn spirit with her 4-year-old children and it appeared as though everyone had a great afternoon.

“Apple picking time,” Herjavec captioned an Instagram post that contained a few photos from the outing. In the first photo, Herjavec held the hands of her twins as they were flanked by apple trees. The other two photos were of Hudson and Haven having some fun together.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Family Was Dressed in Appropriate Fall Attire

Herjavec dressed the part for a fall day, wearing a pair of white pants, a white shirt, and a camel-colored sweater. She accessorized with a pair of cream ankle booties and a tan wide-brimmed hat.

Meanwhile, both Hudson and Haven were also both dressed appropriately for the occasion. Haven was in a long-sleeved dress with a pair of white leggings and some knee-high riding boots in dark brown. Not unlike her mom, Haven wore a wide-brimmed hat — her luscious blonde curls were billowing out from underneath.

Hudson wore a pair of denim jeans and a long-sleeved white shirt. He wore tan-colored Uggs to complete his look.

Fans couldn’t help but react to the pictures, leaving several comments on the post.

“Oh so cute!! Haven’s hair is so beautiful!” read one comment.

“Grown up so fast,” someone else wrote.

“I’m an identical twin and just love seeing your twins grow with so much love,” a third person added.

Herjavec’s pal and “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Peta Murgatroyd also left a comment. “Havens hair,” she wrote, adding the in love emoji.

The Herjavecs Spent the Summer Abroad

It has been quite an eventful couple of months for the Herjavec family, who spent most of the summer overseas. They traveled to Italy before heading to Robert Herjavec’s home country of Croatia.

While in Croatia, the Herjavecs did some shopping, visited with family, and also did some touristy things — like visit the Blue Cave. Kym did a great job documenting the trip and shared quite a few special memories with fans on social media.

In September, Hudson and Haven were off on a new adventure — their first day of school.

“And there they go ! How are my babies in Pre K.. One Day, Haven wants to be a Dr Unicorn Vet and Hudson wants to be Batman! Admirable goals I’m very Proud of,” Kym captioned a photo of the twins with their backpacks.

But while things are settling down for the school year, Kym is still enjoying weekends with her little ones and making sure they get to experience some fun things — like apple picking — when they have some free time.

Meanwhile, work for mom and dad has settled back in, too. Robert is back on “Shark Tank” and Kym participated in a special for DWTS; though she isn’t competing on the show anymore, she is still very close to her “Dancing” family.

READ NEXT: Kym & Robert Herjavec’s Twins Visit Dad’s Home Country of Croatia (PHOTOS)