PHOTOS: Kym & Robert Herjavec’s Twins Visit Dad’s Home Country of Croatia

Robert and Kym Herjavec have spent much of the summer abroad with their 4-year-old twins, Haven and Hudson. The family has traveled to Italy and to Croatia, exploring new places, eating new foods, and making new memories.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro was back in The States to film a couple of promo things for season 31 of the show, and then was back to enjoy a couple more days of holiday before her babies went to school.

At the end of August 2022, Kym shared several pictures from the family’s recent trip to Croatia, which is where Robert is from. They spent time walking around the small towns, shopping, and even visiting the Blue Cave with some friends, including Carson Kressley.

The Twins Spent a Lot of Time in the Water

During their summer travels, the Herjavec twins proved that they are complete water babies. The little ones were in the ocean during every opportunity, swimming with floating devices and even trying some surfing.

On August 30, 2022, Kym shared a picture of the foursome swimming at Vis Pritiscina, an area not far from Podhumlje with green-colored water that is popular amongst beachgoers.

“Your family is living a real life fairytale.. please send some fairy dust this way .. Enjoy,” one Instagram user commented on Kym’s family picture.

“Fairytale world !!! Such a beautiful family !!” someone else wrote.

Later that day, Kym shared a picture from the family’s trip to the Blue Cave.

“The magnificent work of Mother Nature, this cerulean oasis is so unique because it is formed due to seawater eroding limestone, a rock Biševo island is wholly composed of. Thanks to the sunlight’s reflection off of the white seabed, which creeps through the opening of a vault at the top of the cave, a mesmerizing blue hue fills its capacity,” reads a description of the location on the Split Day Trips website.

Everyone appeared to be having fun in the photo, though Haven looked a little bit skeptical of her surroundings.

Haven Got Familiar With Surfing & the Twins Visited With Robert’s Family

In a summer photo dump, Kym shared quite a few snaps from the family’s “Croatian summer.” The first picture in the set was a black-and-white shot of Haven sitting on top of a surfboard. Next was a black and white photo of Hudson, playing in some shallow water.

A few family photos were up next, and it looks like Hudson and Haven got to meet some of their extended family on the trip.

The Herjavecs also spent time on a boat, living their best lives on the open water.

One day, they enjoyed some entertainment by a local dance group. Not only did Kym show off her skills — “my baby’s still got it,” Robert captioned a video of her dancing — but Hudson also tried to learn a traditional folk dance.

“My little Croatian learning a little Kolo,” Kym captioned a video of Hudson with the dancers. Robert could be heard cheering him on in the background.

