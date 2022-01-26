DWTS Finalist Is Playing Himself On A TV Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” runner-up has an exciting new project — Corbin Bleu is joining “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” for season three and in a fun twist, he is playing himself. Here is what we know so far.

Corbin Bleu Joins 4 Other New Cast Members For Season Three of ‘High School Musical’ The Series

According to Deadline, season three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is in production and it has added five new cast members, including Corbin Bleu, a Disney Channel alum who finished in second place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 17 alongside his pro partner Karina Smirnoff.

The other four new cast members are fellow Disney Channel stars Meg Donnelly, Jason Earles, and Saylor Bell, plus newcomer Adrian Lyles.

The third season of the show is set at Camp Shallow Lake, where the high schoolers will be putting on a production of “Frozen.” In a fun twist, Corbin will not be reprising his role of Chad Danforth. Instead, he will actually play himself, star of the “High School Musical” franchise.

On Instagram, Corbin said that he was never sure about returning to the “High School Musical” franchise, but the idea for season three was so perfect, he couldn’t say no.

“I knew that if I was to ever return it would need to be under the right circumstances, and I’m happy to say the boxes are being checked!” wrote Corbin. “I’m honored to join this season of @highschoolmusicalseries. This cast and writing team are so talented and I’m excited for you to see what’s in store! And I get to work with my old pal @realdukeofearles!”

There is no word yet as to whether dancer Derek Hough will reprise his “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” role in season three. If you’ll recall, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge joined the show in season two as Zack, the ex-boyfriend to Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) and drama teacher at rival high school North High School.

Corbin Is Also Competing on ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’

In addition to joining “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Corbin is about to debut on “The Real Dirty Dancing” on FOX. The four-week event pairs up eight celebrities into dance partners who will learn the iconic dances from the 1987 romantic drama starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

Corbin joins the cast that includes professional wrestler Brie Bella (whose twin sister Nikki Bella is a “Dancing With the Stars” alum and is currently engaged to “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev), plus “Bachelorette” runner-up Tyler Cameron, professional chef Cat Cora, Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough, former NFL tight end Antonio Gates, comedian and actress Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and comedian and talk show host Loni Love.

From the preview pictures, it looks like Corbin is paired up with Cat Cora, at least initially.

The special series, which was filmed at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, the actual location where “Dirty Dancing” was filmed, premieres Tuesday, February 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX. It is hosted by “So You Think You Can Dance” alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss (who is married to former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker).

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

