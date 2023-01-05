Pregnant DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Just Had the ‘Craziest’ Travel Experience

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shared her worst travel experience with fans during a “Get Ready With Me” video on TikTok.

In the video posted on January 4, 2023, Arnold shares the story of five different Uber rides she and her husband, Sam Cusick, took while they were in Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl. The first Uber was from the airport to breakfast with friends, Arnold says in the video.

“[It was] one of the craziest drivers I’ve ever hopped in the car with,” Arnold said. “They were going so fast, changing lanes, she literally had karaoke up on her screen, and she was singing karaoke the whole time we were in there.”

Arnold Says 1 Driver Was Falling Asleep While Driving

Then, Arnold and her husband had to take an Uber from breakfast to the Rose Bowl game.

“We get in, and we can tell the Uber has no idea where he’s going,” the professional dancer said, adding that they chose to get dropped off on the corner instead of their original chosen location.

The next Uber, the one they took after the football game, was even scarier, Arnold shared.

“We get in the car, immediately get on the freeway, start noticing that our driver is, like, veering out of the lane, and we kept thinking she was trying to change lanes, but it was like, she’d veer over and then get back in really quick,” Arnold said. “Sam decides to watch her in the rearview mirror, and she was falling asleep. Straight up falling asleep.”

The dancer then said that her husband texted her to say they had to get out of the car, which they did by asking her to drop them off right off the freeway before calling for another Uber. During that ride, Arnold said, their driver refused to take them to get food “five minutes” out of the way to their hotel. The couple got a fifth Uber to get their food, which was “thankfully very normal.”

For the last part of the story, Arnold shared that she and Cusick were on a plane home when a cat that was on the plane pooped, so “the flight smelled like cat poop the whole time.”

Arnold Is ‘Grateful’ for 2022

On New Year’s Day, Arnold shared a look back at 2022 including videos of her 2-year-old daughter, Sage, and her gender reveal for baby number two.

“2022. What a year. Beyond grateful and cannot wait for the year to come,” Arnold wrote as Instagram caption for the video.

The dancer is expecting her second child with her husband in March 2023.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

The announcement included multiple family photos featuring Arnold holding sonogram photos and cradling her growing belly. Arnold has been open about experiencing struggles with getting pregnant for the second time. Her daughter, Sage, was born in November 2020.

“Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal,” Arnold told E! News on October 24. “It’s just kind of crazy but we are so, so happy.”

She shared they have been trying for a second baby for “a while.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.