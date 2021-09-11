DWTS Champ Is Engaged to Be Married

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host and Mirrorball trophy winner Brooke Burke had some big news to share with fans this week. She got engaged to her boyfriend Scott Rigsby and her “Dancing With the Stars” family is so excited for her.

Burke and Rigsby Have Been Dating For 2 Years

People first broke the news of Burke and Rigsby’s engagement, debuting photos of the beautiful seaside proposal. Burke and Rigsby started dating in late 2019, with their first public appearance coming at Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night in Beverly Hills. At the time, Burke told People that their blended family was starting to come together and get to know each other.

“It is awesome because he is a great father. He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other,” said Burke.

She continued, “It’s a big deal, but it is really loving and kind, and I am really happy. He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the ‘B’ word. I was like, ‘Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!’ I had to change his name in my contacts to ‘Boyfriend.’”

Burke has four children — daughters Neriah, 21, and Sierra, 19, with her ex-husband Garth Fisher and daughter Heaven, 14, and son Shaya, 13, with her ex-husband David Charvet.

In a previous interview with Closer Weekly, Burke said that quarantining with Rigsby, a real estate agent, brought them closer together.

“You really realize how much time you’re capable of spending with somebody,” said Burke. “We went from sort of dating to marriage [because] you are in it from morning to night. It was like, ‘Hi, babe, it’s me in my sweats again. This is it.’”

Burke also said that marriage was “pretty disappointing” for her in the past and she has “been through so much in that space,” but now the “right person” made her start thinking about it again. Apparently, that feeling did not go away and now she and Rigsby are engaged.

Her engagement is definitely a bright spot in what has been a tough summer for Burke. Back on July 20, 2021, Burke lost her younger brother Tommy at the age of 44.

Burke’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family is So Thrilled

In the Instagram comments on Burke’s engagement posts, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” contestants and professional dancers alike were quick to offer their words of congratulations. Burke famously won the Mirrorball trophy back in season seven, then became Tom Bergeron’s co-host starting in season 10, a position she held through season 17.

“So thrilled for you both,” wrote season five contestant and actress Jane Seymour. Contestant Jana Kramer added, “Congrats momma.”

“Congratulations, you two!!!” wrote pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

Burke and Rigsby previously vacationed with Burke’s season seven partner Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert and Hough’s sister and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro and judge Julianne Hough and her then-husband Brooks Laich. The three couples stayed at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico in 2019, shortly before Burke and Rigsby made things red carpet official, according to People.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

