Pregnant DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Reveals How She Told Husband Pasha Pashkov

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach revealed how she told her husband, Pasha Pashkov, that she was pregnant.

Karagach revealed in a questions and answers session with fans on Instagram that she told her husband as soon as she found out rather than planning an elaborate reveal.

During the Q&A, a fan asked how she told Pashkov, and she shared the story, which happened to take place on the premiere day of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32.

“TBH I just wanted to share it with him asap,” she wrote. “I didn’t think about how or when haha. I pretty much attacked him with the news. … [He] and I had 8 a.m. call times on set and I told him as soon as he came out of the shower at 6:30 a.m. We were shocked and it was the best surprise on premiere day.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners.

Karagach saved the entire Q&A session on her Instagram highlights.

Karagach Also Revealed How Her Partner Found Out

Karagach told fans that she found out on premiere day that she was pregnant, but she didn’t tell anyone but her husband until much later in the season. The first people she told were the people in the wardrobe department when her baby bump started to grow and was noticeable.

She’d planned to tell the whole cast on the day of the season finale, but her partner, bodybuilder Joe Baena, found out a little earlier than expected, she revealed.

“Sooooo funny story,” Karagach wrote. “I wanted to film a reaction video and had planned to do that at the finale… He stood next to me Sunday in camera blocking and as I opened my phone, the first thing that came up was my ultrasound….”

She added, “He freaked out and was like IS THAT YOURS 😂😂😂. So that’s pretty much how he accidentally found out.”

Karagach also said that Baena was the hardest person to hide her pregnancy from.

The Professional Dancer Shared Advice to Young Dancers

Karagach took some time to answer a question about advice she would give to younger dancers while also showing off a very old picture of her dancing.

“Don’t compare yourself to others,” she wrote. “Everyone’s unique and special in their own way including you. There’s no one else like you. Work hard and strive to be better than you were yesterday.”

Karagach is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer that is expecting a baby.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Jenna Johnson is also expecting her first baby. She and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their baby boy in January 2023.

Lindsay Arnold announced in October that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 for season 32 on Disney+.