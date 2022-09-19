How to Watch Disney Plus

“Dancing With the Stars” has moved from ABC to Disney Plus for seasons 31 and 32. Here is how to watch the Disney over-the-top streaming service.

Disney Plus is Just $1.99/Month If You Sign Up by September 19 at Midnight Eastern

In celebration of Disney Plus day on September 8 and in preparation for the “Dancing With the Stars” premiere on September 19, the service is offering the first month for just $1.99 for new and eligible returning subscribers, the service announced via press release. The offer is good until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Monday, September 19. After the first month, Disney Plus is $7.99 if you pay monthly, or $79.99 if you pay for a whole year at once, which ends up being $6.67 per month.

Disney Plus is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. To sign up, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney Plus app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

The supported devices include Apple iPhones and iPads, Android phones and tablets, Android Smart TVs, LG, Panasonic and Samsung smart TVs, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku and Amazon Fire sticks. The full list of compatible devices is listed here on the Disney Plus website.

Other Disney Perks for Subscribers

In addition to having access to “Dancing With the Stars” and also movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, subscribers also get the following perks:

Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisneymerchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney Plus Day premieres, Disney Plus Originals, and more.

Watch the stories you love come to life on a Disney cruise with a special offer for Disney+ subscribers. Third and fourth guests sail free with two full-fare guests in the same stateroom. Disney Plus subscribers can book up to two staterooms with this offer. Offer available starting September 8 on select sailings aboard the Disney Magic, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy departing January – April 2023, in select stateroom categories.

Experience holiday fun during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration! Disney Plus subscribers can be on the lookout for a special holiday offer at select Disney Resort hotels. Visit http://www.disneyworld.com/disneyplus starting September 8 for additional details.

National Geographic Digital Subscription Offer: Disney Plus subscribers can get a 6-month free trial to Nat Geo Digital. Enjoy subscriber-exclusive content, every page of every issue ever published in our digital archive, and access stories anywhere with the ad-free Nat Geo mobile app.

Extended in celebration of Disney Plus Day, Disney Plus subscribers get 6 free months of Uber One membership, plus $25 off their first Uber Eats order.

When subscribers link their Disney Plus account to their Disney Movie Insiders account by September 30, they earn 150 bonus points and continue to earn 50 points per month as long as their active accounts are linked. It’s free to join Disney Movie Insiders, and members can redeem points for rewards, experiences, and more.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

