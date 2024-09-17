How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2024 Season 33

“Dancing with the Stars” is back with season 33 and voting will begin with the September 17 premiere. The competition for DWTS 33 is looking fierce, and fans will not want to see their favorite couple sent home due to a lack of votes.

Voting Begins at the Start of Each DWTS Episode

According to ABC, Season 33 will air live beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central and Pacific each Tuesday night. The episodes will be broadcast live in local time zones on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will also be available to watch on Hulu the following day.

Fans can begin voting online as soon as “Dancing with the Stars” begins airing in the Eastern and Central time zones. Votes can be cast online at dwtsvote.abc.com.

During the open voting window, ABC noted that online voting can be done by anyone in the United States as well as throughout U.S. territories and Canada.

In addition, fans in the United States can vote via text. The numbers for each couple can be found below. Fans can use the same number and name to vote for their favorite couple throughout the full season.

Unfortunately, voting by text is unavailable to “Dancing with the Stars” viewers in Canada.

Fans can vote up to 10 times for each couple, via each method, each episode.

ABC noted that the scores and votes from both week 1 and week 2 of season 33 will be combined to determine the pairs potentially at risk of elimination at the end of the second episode. Typically throughout the season, the votes cast during an episode determine that week’s elimination.

The Numbers to Text for Each Couple Are Available

To vote by text, “Dancing with the Stars” fans need to text the number 21523 with the first name of the celebrity they want to see stay.

Note: According to an Instagram post from Slater, fans can also test “REGGIE” instead of “REGINALD” to 21523 to vote for them.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans often find it helpful to know the order in which the couples will perform during each episode. That changes week to week, and sometimes the performance order is not available before the episode begins.

As of this writing, the order has not been fully revealed ahead of showtime. Fans have been sharing hints they’ve noticed in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit, and it seems Nedoroscik and Arnold may be dancing 11th.

Fans also have speculated that Graziadei and Johnson will open the show, and VelJohnson and Slater may perform in one of the first slots of the night too.