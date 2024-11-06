DWTS Season 33 Star Reveals Why She Doesn’t Date

“Dancing With the Stars” season 33 competitor Ilona Maher revealed her dating life is non-existent.

The Olympic rugby player, 28, was asked about her personal life in an October 2024 interview with People magazine. “What dating life?” Maher cracked. “Honestly, I haven’t been on a date in years.”

She also revealed that she’s never been in a serious romantic relationship. “I’ve never really had somebody who’s come to my rugby games,” she said. “Somebody who’s really proud to see me shine and wants me to keep growing — someone who shows me off.”

Maher, who is partnered with pro dancer Alan Bersten on the 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars,” said she’s open to trying dating apps when she finds the time.

Ilona Maher Explained Why She Doesn’t Have Time To Date Right Now

After winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Maher jumped right into her role as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” Her busy lifestyle has forced her to put dating on the back burner.

“It for sure could be better,” she told Access Hollywood of her romantic life. “Here’s the thing,” she added. “All I do is dance, I eat, I go home and sleep, then I go home and dance again. I’m driving home on a Friday night, everyone’s out having fun—not me. I’m going through the jazz steps in my head. It could be better.”

Maher told People that at age 28 she knows that she should be going out to bars and “meeting people, talking to hot people.” She explained that she is just “too tired” to do it.

Ilona Maher Joked About Being the Next ‘Bachelorette’

In an October 29 interview with “Good Morning America,” Maher joked that she’s open to being the next star of “The Bachelorette.” “I don’t know if I could do it,” she admitted of the prospect of dating 30 men at once in the ABC reality show. “But I’ll take that on. I will do that for America if that’s what you wanna see.”

Maher went on to describe her dream date. “I think somebody who is very proud of me, who is kind, who understands my humor, who is ready to eat…” she said.

Bersten chimed in to point out, “You’re listing a lot of things about me!”

On social media, several fans noted that they would love to see Maher end up with the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer.

“When do we get to the part of the movie where Ilona finally figures out that Alan is the one and they live happily ever after?” one fan asked on Instagram.

“If they don’t date after this show, they should make her the Bachelorette and make Alan a contestant. Except there would be no other contestants…just Alan,” another chimed in.

Others noted that Maher is too beloved to have her heart broken on reality TV.

“I personally would not be able to handle watching anyone hurt her heart on national TV. I would have to call into work and be like I’m so sorry but some mediocre man made America’s sweetheart cry so I need to stay home today and maybe tomorrow too.😂🤣,” another fan wrote.

