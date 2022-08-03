‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Arrested: See the Mugshot

A “Dancing With the Stars” champion was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Iman Shumpert, who won season 30 of the popular dance competition show, was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth airport after TSA reported a “potential drug violation” ahead of his scheduled flight.

Police were called to the terminal after TSA agents found a “green leafy substance” in Shumpert’s bag, according to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. Shumpert admitted that the 6.12 ounces of marijuana belonged to him, according to the report.

TMZ reported that Shumpert was set to board a flight to Los Angeles and was looking forward to seeing his daughter. He was unable to catch the flight, however, as he was placed under arrest. Police also discovered a “Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds” but no gun in Shumpert’s personal items.

Shumpert Could Spend 2 Years in Jail for His ‘State Jail Felony’

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having 6.1 ounces of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday. https://t.co/opbbGAA6rs — TMZ (@TMZ) August 3, 2022

TMZ reported that possession of marijuana is considered a “state jail felony.”

“It means the charge is the lowest level felony in Texas and has special rules that apply to punishment and release. These include rules about probation, the length of sentence, ‘good-time,’ use against a person later, and the facility of imprisonment,” according to Cofer Luster law firm.

Shumpert could find himself behind bars for two years if he ends up being convicted. In addition, Shumpert could face fines of up to $10,000.

Shumpert was previously arrested in 2016 in Fayette County, Georgia. At the time, Shumpert was riding in a rental car and was pulled over for a lane change violation, according to TMZ. Shumpert failed a field sobriety test resulting in a DUI charge. At the time, he was found with less than one ounce of marijuana on him.

Shumpert’s sentencing was in December 2018, according to The Blast. He entered a plea of no-contest and was placed on probation by the judge overseeing the case.

Shumpert Hasn’t Made Mention of His Arrest on Social Media

Shumpert has been active on social media since his July 30, 2022, arrest. The NBA star posted a couple of videos on his account since Saturday’s arrest.

On August 2, 2022, Shumpert shared a video clip from an interview that he did with the UNINTERRUPTED brand. In the clip, Shumpert discussed being a musician and an actor and how he feels that he has an advantage with both skills under his belt.

On August 3, 2022, Shumpert shared another interview clip.

“Sometimes you have to step out of the box you’ve put yourself in,” the post was captioned.

In the clip, Shumpert talked about his mom being the one to tell other people that her son could do “a bunch of other stuff” outside of playing basketball.

Fans commented about Shumpert’s arrest on his most recent Instagram post.

“Next time just bless somebody before you board.. it can’t be that hard??” one person wrote.

“Free you why they acting like this weed that serious,” someone else added.

