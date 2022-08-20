DWTS Champ’s 6-Year-Old Showcases Remarkable Talent & Fans Are Loving it (WATCH)

The apple certainly did not fall far from the tree in this family.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 champ Iman Shumpert and his wife Teyana Taylor’s 6-year-old daughter Junie has been performing on stage during her mom’s shows — and fans are loving her moves — and her voice.

“I’m having SO MUCH FUN performing my very own set on my mommy’s ‘Last Rose Petal ll’ Tour!!!! Thanks for all of the love in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Las Vegas & Phoenix!!!! You guys made me feel so special!!!” a caption on an Instagram video of Junie’s performance read.

In the clip, Junie can be seen doing a choreographed dance before putting a microphone to her mouth and belting out a song. A “go Junie” chant broke out among the crowd.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to react to Junie’s performance, many left completely impressed by her talent and bravery at such a young age.

Fans Loved Seeing Junie Perform

Come Back To Me – Teyana Taylor & Junie #TeyanaTaylor performing #ComeBackToMe on #TheLastRoseMotelTour in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues. 2022-08-07T09:34:18Z

Video of Junie’s performance at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, was shared on YouTube, and a clip was shared on Junie’s Instagram page, which is run by her parents.

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post to praise Junie’s performance.

“Omg Junie you go love,” one person wrote.

“Sensational U JUNIE!!” another comment read.

“You go baby girl. You did that,” a third Instagram user said.

“I loveeeeee everything about this videoooooo,” someone else added.

“Go baby Junie you got this gal great job we are rooting for you for winning,” a fifth echoed.

Shumpert & Taylor Think Junie Takes After Her Mom

Taylor is a multi-talented entertainer who can sing, dance, and act, making her a triple threat. Her oldest daughter appears to be following in her footsteps and is loving every second of being on stage and performing in front of a live audience.

“I see so much of myself in Junie, just how she carry herself,” Taylor said on an episode of “We Got Love Teyana & Iman.”

“Me being from Harlem, that’s definitely a New York thing. The swag, demanding a room. The more you hype me up, the more I’m gonna give it to you, baby. That is Junie,” she added.

Of course, this was filmed before Shumpert proved that he can also entertain a crowd on a dance floor.

Taylor said that Junie does “everything” from singing and dancing to playing the drums.

“She sees her mom get on the stage [and] she’s like, ‘when [is it] my turn to try and do that?'” Shumpert said.

The truth is, Junie has known how to make an entrance and keep people entertained since the very day she was born. On December 17, 2015, Taylor shared Junie’s birth story on Instagram.

“On Dec 16th at 6:42am in our bathroom Junie decided she wanted to take her first breath into this world. She came out as a wonderful surprise to everyone! Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head…it took two ten count pushes with my fiancé playing Dr and she entered this world into his bare hands,” Taylor shared at the time.

