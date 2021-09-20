Iman Shumpert’s Age & Height: The Background & Stats

Iman Shumpert is a professional basketball player who will be competing on this season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

According to Draft Express, Shumpert is 6’5″ and weighs about 222 pounds. He is 31-years-old.

Shumpert most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets. Back in 2011, he was drafted by the New York Knicks. Five years later, he took home the NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Iman & His Wife Starred in a Show for E!





"We Got Love Teyana & Iman" RECAP (S1, E6) | E! Iman Shumpert puts the NBA second to focus on his 17-19 track rap album, while "school queen" Junie balances all of her friends during her first days of kindergarten. #WeGotLove #TeyanaTaylor #ImanShumpert #EEntertainment SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About We Got Love Teyana & Iman: An unfiltered peek behind the curtain as superstars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert… 2021-09-03T16:52:08Z

Earlier this year, E! released a show called “We Got Love Teyana & Iman” which chronicles the couple’s lives.

When E! recently sat down with Shumpert to ask about rehearsal, he shared, “Rehearsals are going good. I think that having the partner that I have is making it really easy… She’s fun and I think she does a really good job of understanding where my comfort zone is and doing a lot of the choreography that I’m able to look good rather than look like I don’t know what I’m doing out there.”

Asked what his wife’s reaction to the news of him being on “DWTS” was, he joked, “Teyana laughed… She laughed but it quickly turned into her competitive spirit to say I better win.”

Shumpert continued, “It’s one of those things where we’ve seen it, we don’t watch the show like we’re not all sitting down glued to the TV watching the show. We’ve seen it and the times that she’s seen it the way she critiques it she just feels like it’s something I’d be able to win as long as I actually focus on the art form and dancing and not so much staying in my comfort zone. I’m looking to go outside my comfort zone a little bit.”

Who Is Shumpert Competing Against?

This season, Shumpert has some stiff competition, and it’s unclear if his athletic abilities will be enough to win him the Mirror Ball trophy.

Jojo Siwa, Suni Lee, Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardi, Olivia Jade, Martin Kove, Mike Mizanin, Kenya Moore, and Cody Rigsby will all be vying for the trophy, as well.

According to the New York Times, Siwa will have the first same-sex dancing partner in “DWTS” history. Speaking to USA Today about joining the dancing competition series, she shared, “We’re making history. This has never happened on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ before. It’s always been a boy-girl couple.”

Siwa added, “I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me,” Siwa says. “My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different and change for the better.”

Season 30 will kick off Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time Pacific time.

As highlighted by TV Guide, the show will air just once a week, with one pair being sent home each Monday during the broadcast.