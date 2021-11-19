DWTS Finalist’s Family Member Might Vote For Another Dancer

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist has revealed that his daughter might not even be voting for him — but it’s all good because Iman Shumpert says he “didn’t come on the show to lose.” He’s in it to win it.

Iman Told ‘The Real’ That His Daughter Junie Might Be Voting For JoJo Siwa





In an interview on “The Real,” the hosts asked Iman who his biggest competition is heading into the finals and he didn’t even hesitate to say JoJo Siwa. Then he laughed and said, “My daughter might vote for her.”

Indeed, JoJo is quite popular with the youngsters. But Iman said that he is in it to win it and he thinks he and Daniella Karagach have a real shot.

“I didn’t come on the show to lose. That’s another reason it’s exciting for me, ’cause at the end of the day, it’s a competition,” said the NBA player.

He also said his wife Teyana Taylor, with whom he shares two girls — Junie, 6, and Rue, 1 — has been giving him good advice, very different from the advice he gets from Daniella.

“Teyana’s tips are, and I told Daniella this — Daniella will give me structure tips … Teyana gives me, ‘Alright, you got your steps! Now sell it!'” said Iman.

He also said the friendship he is forming with Daniella will be life-long, but it’s “hilarious” the way she yells at him because she’s so tiny.

“It’s cool because it’s a 5’2″ girl yelling at me, it’s hilarious. It’s the funniest thing,” said the 6’5″ professional basketball player.

Iman Said Being A Dad Is ‘The Best Job In the World’





Despite his daughter voting for JoJo to win “Dancing With the Stars,” Iman told the hosts of “The Real” that being a dad is the best job in the whole world, even if he doesn’t have much of a say sometimes as the only male in the household.

“Being a girl dad, I don’t really have much of an opinion in the house … but every day it’s the best job in the world,” said Iman, adding, “[It’s] a pretty cool win, waking up with all three of them. It’s been my energy, that’s what really carries me through any tough time.”

Jeannie Mai, a fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum who is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy, asked Iman for any advice he could give, and he actually had some very sage advice about not being too hard on yourself.

“I think me and my wife figured out once you start having conversations with other parents, it’s just like — we’re all kind of doing it wrong. You gotta find your own wrong and once you’re cool with your wrong being right … we’re all figuring it out,” said Iman.

Jeannie also asked him what’s next for him in the NBA because the reason he was able to be on “Dancing With the Stars” is that he wasn’t currently signed with a team. Iman said it’s “a waiting game,” but he’s staying in shape — helped in part by the show.

“I’m trying to dance my way back into the NBA,” Iman said with a laugh. “But I’m just really trying to stay strong, stay ready, it’s not like I’m not working out … [‘Dancing With the Stars’] is good on my knees, I have to balance, I have to contort myself in different ways, it’s good for footwork.”

He also said that as “a Chicago kid,” if he could pick, he’d want to play for the Chicago Bulls.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

