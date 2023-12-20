DWTS Champ Fires Back at Ex as Divorce Gets Messy

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Iman Shumpert has responded to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s divorce filing.

According to TMZ, Shumpert submitted court documents of his own after Teyana Taylor initially filed. The court documents revealed that Taylor accused her ex of “cruel treatment” and listed that as part of the reason for the split. However, the former NBA star denies any type of cruel treatment. He requested that be removed, saying that the marriage didn’t work due to an “irretrievable broken bond.”

Shumpert and Taylor have been married since 2016 and share two daughters together, Junie, 7, and Rue, 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teyana Taylor Confirmed Her Separation From Iman Shumpert on Instagram

Taylor took to Instagram in September 2023 to confirm that she and Shumpert had indeed separated.

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” she wrote.

“Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise,” she added.

Two months later, TMZ shared some details about the divorce filing. It was TMZ that revealed that Taylor claimed that her husband had a jealousy issue and that he had been “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

Taylor was very upset that the information had been published and spoke about it on social media.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc.,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, Protecting my family is one thing l’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so,” she added.

Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor Previously Denied Infidelity Rumors

More than a year before the divorce filing, Taylor denied some other rumors. There was a TikTok that claimed that she had overdosed after Shumpert cheated on her — which she denied.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke and only drink occasionally,” Taylor said in an interview with Ebony.

Shumpert also spoke about the rumors.

“I don’t know where people get off. I live a real life and that’s really my wife, these really are our kids. We really love each other, and we’re really going to go hard,” he told the outlet.

