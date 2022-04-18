DWTS Cast Member Selling $4 Million Mansion

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member has listed their mansion for sale for a cool $4 million. The Los Angeles-area home currently owned by season 30 champ Iman Shumpert and his wife, Teyana Taylor, features a waterfall, a screening room and even a custom-made dog house.

Here’s what you need to know about the listing:

The Home Boasts 5 Bedrooms & a Heated Pool

The listing agent is for the sale is Eitan Constine with Nourmand and Associates. The website says the 5500-square-foot home contains five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and many other top-of-the-line features.

The listing reads:

Chic style meets modern stunning architecture. This meticulously designed home is situated in the heart of Studio City. Merging form & function, this recently built home features: 5 beds, 5.5 baths, a large open floor plan, 12-ft ceilings, a heated pool, home movie theatre, floor to ceiling windows, and an entire home drenched in sunlight with indoor / outdoor California access to the resort like backyard. Featuring Italian tile flooring, a waterfall in the patio & custom lighting designs throughout. Home boasts a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, top of the line appliances, and massive island bar. Complete smart-home that controls music, lights, A/C, cameras, and security system.

The listing also says that every bedroom has its own en suite bathroom and the master bedroom includes a “meditation balcony which overlooks the private Zen-themed backyard.” There is also a custom dog house. See more photos here.

Shumpert & Taylor Bought the Home 4 Years Ago For $3 Million

According to TMZ, the reality star couple purchased this Studio City, California, home in 2018 for just under $3 million. This is the second time they have tried to sell it. The website says the couple spends most of their time on the East Coast, so they don’t need a home in Los Angeles anymore.

Taylor and Shumpert are currently starring on their own reality show called “We Got Love: Teyana & Iman” on E!. The first season premiered in June 2021 and ran for eight episodes, through mid-September; there is no word yet as to whether the series will be renewed for a second season.

Shumpert is also hoping to sign with an NBA team. The NBA shooting guard has previously played with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

In December 2021, when fellow season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” he said that he’s still hoping to play professional basketball again, but he’s also looking for other opportunities while he waits.

“I’m just dadding, man, that’s an every day job for me. I’m being a dad and I’m trying to say yes to other things. So much of my life I’ve cut out to just be like, ‘Yo, I’m waiting on the NBA’ … everything is athletic and now I’m just saying yes to other opportunities while I wait,” said Shumpert.

He also quipped to TMZ Sports in November 2021 that he’s not a “former” NBA player — he just didn’t get paid in 2021.

“Tryna see what we can get done. I love basketball. I never stopped playing. They call me a ‘former’, ‘ex’ but I told them the league just didn’t pay me this year,” said Shumpert, adding, “It’s not an ‘ex’ thing. Me and the league didn’t break up!”

Shumpert and Taylor, who got married in 2016, have two daughters, both of whom Shumpert delivered at home. Junie is 6 and Rue will be 2 in September 2022. Shumpert took “Dancing WIth the Stars” by storm, becoming the first professional basketball player to make the finals, let alone win. He and partner Daniella Karagach took home the Mirrorball trophy in November 2021, which was her first win also.

After the finale, Shumpert said of the experience, “To the judges, you guys have preached to me what this show is all about since, I believe, week two or week three and, you know, I just tried to roll with that and do it justice, man. I enjoyed it so much. Thank you for the opportunity, man. … Thank y’all, for real.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

